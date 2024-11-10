Tickets, viewing options released for First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released ticket and viewing options for the annual First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional.

The devotional is set for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Conference Center. The devotional will include messages from Church leaders and music from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Sqaure.

Those interested in attending the devotional can request tickets at no cost. However, a maximum of six tickets may be requested at a time.

To request tickets, click here.

A live stream of the devotional will be available on a variety of channels. Those channels include the following:

Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Gospel stream app (English, Spanish, Portuguese and French)

Church Youtube inspiration channel

BYUtv

A variety of other stations and internet sites will also broadcast the devotional. You are encouraged to check your local listings for the availability in your area.

For on-demand viewing, video and audio recordings will be archived and will be available for viewing on Gospel Library and Gospel Media. The recordings in most languages will be available about a week later.