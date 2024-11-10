On the Site:
Keelan Marion Takes Kickoff To The House To Give BYU The Lead Over Utah

Nov 9, 2024, 9:30 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU and Utah are locked into yet another exciting edition of the rivalry at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Following a six-play Utah touchdown drive that put the Utes up 7-3, Keelan Marion sat in the end zone waiting for the kickoff. He took the ball at the four-yard line and made his way upfield. With blockers in front of him, Marion maneuvered his way through a mess of bodies out to the 30-yard line where he hit green grass.

With only the kicker to beat, Marion turned on the jets. He stiff-armed the last Ute in his way at the 40-yard line and took it all the way to the end zone to put the Cougars on top 10-7.

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

Introducing Big 12 To BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Coaches That Shaped The Game

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

Introducing The Big 12 To The BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Brief Rundown Of The Series

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Follow BYU With KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Utah’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Follow Utah With KSL Sports

Follow the Utah Utes with KSL Sports.

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

  • BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)
  • Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)
  • Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)
  • Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)
  • Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)
  • Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)
  • Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)
  • West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)
  • Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)
  • TCU – 3-3 (5-4)
  • Houston – 3-3 (4-5)
  • UCF – 2-4 (4-5)
  • Utah – 1-4 (4-4)
  • Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)
  • Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)
  • Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)
Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

