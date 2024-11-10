Brant Kuithe Gives Utah Lead From Wildcat Formation

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU-Utah rivalry is living up to its billing through 20 minutes of play after Brant Kuithe’s second first-half touchdown gives the Utes a 14-10 lead.

Brandon Rose got the Utes moving with a 26-yard completion to Dorian Singer early in the drive. Utah then went to the ground game, moving into the red zone with five rushes in seven plays.

On 3rd-and-goal, Kuithe lined up in the backfield to take the snap. Following some motion, Kuithe took the snap and trotted untouched around his left tackle and into the end zone.

With two TDs already today, the dynamic Utah tight end has found the end zone seven times in 2024.

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Utah’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)

Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)

Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)

Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)

Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)

Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)

Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)

West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)

Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)

TCU – 3-3 (5-4)

Houston – 3-3 (4-5)

UCF – 2-4 (4-5)

Utah – 1-4 (4-4)

Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)

Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)

Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

