Micah Bernard Extends Utah Lead With Catch & Run TD

SALT LAKE CITY – Throw out the records when BYU and Utah meet on the gridiron. Utah’s offense has struggled to find consistency all year, but Brandon Rose, Brant Kuithe, and Micah Bernard have the Utes offense rolling with three first-half touchdowns.

Penalties played a significant role, with BYU committing two 15-yard penalties to extend the Utes drive.

Making the first start of his career, Rose has looked like a seasoned veteran against a fast and athletic BYU defense. A face mask and roughing the passer penalty against the Cougars didn’t rattle Rose.

Already leading 14-10 of the No. 9 team in the country, Rose took the 1st-and-goal snap and hit a wide-open Bernard on a short screen play. Bernard did the rest, sprinting into the endzone and extending the lead to 11.

Rose is 8-of-10 for 87 yards and two TDs. Bernard has carried eight times for 39 yards.

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Utah’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)

Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)

Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)

Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)

Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)

Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)

Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)

West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)

Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)

TCU – 3-3 (5-4)

Houston – 3-3 (4-5)

UCF – 2-4 (4-5)

Utah – 1-4 (4-4)

Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)

Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)

Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

