Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Heads To Locker Room With Trainers

SALT LAKE CITY— Three-time All-Pac-12 tight end Brant Kuithe’s injury has Utah fans holding their breath at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah leads BYU 21-10 but can’t afford to lose its all-world tight end as they look to upset the No. 9 BYU Cougars. Utah leads 21-13 with 8:10 left in the third period.

Kuithe pops up and tries to run off the field. Has to stop but is still able to walk off on his own. He’s headed to the tent. He pounded the ground in frustration when he initially went down. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Kuithe’s injury came away from the play on a third-down incompletion intended for Munir McClain.

Kuithe has four catches for 23 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown, marking the second time this season that he has scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.

Kuithe came into the week with 31 grabs, five touchdowns, and 482 receiving yards, good for second most on the team.

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Utah’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)

Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)

Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)

Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)

Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)

Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)

Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)

West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)

Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)

TCU – 3-3 (5-4)

Houston – 3-3 (4-5)

UCF – 2-4 (4-5)

Utah – 1-4 (4-4)

Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)

Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)

Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

