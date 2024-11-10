BYU-Utah Sets Rice-Eccles Stadium Attendance Record

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s no surprise to anybody in the Beehive State that Rice-Eccles Stadium is the place to be as the Utah Utes host the No. 9 BYU Cougars.

Battling for the first time as members of the Big 12 Conference, both fan bases showed up in droves to set a new attendance record at RES. The Utah Athletics Department reported that 54,383 people are in the stands for the rivalry renewal.

The previous record was set in the 2023 season opener against Florida. Utah beat the Gators 24-11 in front of a sellout crowd.

Utah’s defense has controlled the action, while its offense, behind Brandon Rose, making the first start of his career, has done just enough to grab a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

BYU’s only touchdown came on a kick return. The vaunted Cougar’s offense has been limited to a pair of Will Ferrin field goals.

Brant Kuithe has two TDs for Utah but headed to the locker room with an apparent injury in the third quarter.

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Utah’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)

Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)

Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)

Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)

Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)

Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)

Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)

West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)

Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)

TCU – 3-3 (5-4)

Houston – 3-3 (4-5)

UCF – 2-4 (4-5)

Utah – 1-4 (4-4)

Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)

Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)

Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

