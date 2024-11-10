BYU-Utah Sets Rice-Eccles Stadium Attendance Record
Nov 9, 2024, 11:14 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s no surprise to anybody in the Beehive State that Rice-Eccles Stadium is the place to be as the Utah Utes host the No. 9 BYU Cougars.
Battling for the first time as members of the Big 12 Conference, both fan bases showed up in droves to set a new attendance record at RES. The Utah Athletics Department reported that 54,383 people are in the stands for the rivalry renewal.
RELATED: Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Heads To Locker Room With Trainers
Tonight’s attendance: 54,383
A NEW stadium record 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/mZGj5BogQX
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 10, 2024
The previous record was set in the 2023 season opener against Florida. Utah beat the Gators 24-11 in front of a sellout crowd.
Utah’s defense has controlled the action, while its offense, behind Brandon Rose, making the first start of his career, has done just enough to grab a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
BYU’s only touchdown came on a kick return. The vaunted Cougar’s offense has been limited to a pair of Will Ferrin field goals.
Brant Kuithe has two TDs for Utah but headed to the locker room with an apparent injury in the third quarter.
BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance
In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.
Introducing Big 12 To BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Coaches That Shaped The Game
BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.
Introducing The Big 12 To The BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Brief Rundown Of The Series
No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule
- Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT
- Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
- Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
Follow BYU With KSL Sports
Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.
Utah’s remaining schedule
- Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT
- Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
- Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT
Follow Utah With KSL Sports
Follow the Utah Utes with KSL Sports.
Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11
- BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)
- Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)
- Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)
- Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)
- Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)
- Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)
- Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)
- West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)
- Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)
- TCU – 3-3 (5-4)
- Houston – 3-3 (4-5)
- UCF – 2-4 (4-5)
- Utah – 1-4 (4-4)
- Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)
- Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)
- Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.
Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.