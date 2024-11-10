Jake Retzlaff Pulls BYU To Within Two With Touchdown Run

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – With 2:22 remaining in the third quarter, Utah pinned the BYU Cougars on their own five-yard line with a spectacular punt, and set their defense up in great position to dominate like they had been all night.

The drive was kick-started by three chunk plays: a 19-yard pass to Keelan Marion, a 27-yard pass to Darius Lassiter, and a 32-yard pass to Chase Roberts, setting the Cougars up on the Utah 12-yard line at the end of the third quarter.

BYU was then faced with a 4th & 2, but instead of settling for the field goal, they put it in the hands of Hinckley Ropati who powered his way through for the first down.

A play later, Jake Retzlaff reached the ball over the goal line for BYU’s first offensive touchdown of the night. They would then go for two in an attempt to tie the game, but Retzlaff was intercepted. The score cut the deficit to 21-19 in favor of Utah.

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

Introducing Big 12 To BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Coaches That Shaped The Game

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

Introducing The Big 12 To The BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Brief Rundown Of The Series

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Follow BYU With KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Utah’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Follow Utah With KSL Sports

Follow the Utah Utes with KSL Sports.

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

  • BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)
  • Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)
  • Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)
  • Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)
  • Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)
  • Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)
  • Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)
  • West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)
  • Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)
  • TCU – 3-3 (5-4)
  • Houston – 3-3 (4-5)
  • UCF – 2-4 (4-5)
  • Utah – 1-4 (4-4)
  • Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)
  • Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)
  • Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)
Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

