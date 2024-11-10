On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Will Ferrin, No. 9 BYU Stun Utah With Game-Winning Field Goal

Nov 10, 2024, 12:19 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah led for the entirety of the second half but couldn’t hang on when it mattered most as the BYU Cougars stunned the Utes with a 44-yard Will Ferrin field goal to snatch a 22-21 win from the jaws of defeat.

BYU started the drive at the nine-yard line with 1:56 on the clock. The Cougars drove 65 yards in 12 plays before attempting the game-winning field goal.

RELATED: BYU-Utah Sets Rice-Eccles Stadium Attendance Record

For a moment, it looked like the Utes would survive after Jake Retzlaff was sacked near his own goal line, but a holding penalty against Utah kept the drive alive. Retzlaff later found Chase Roberts along the sideline for a 30-yard gain that gave the BYU offense momentum.

Two long plays moved the Cougars into field goal range, allowing BYU to run down the clock to set up the game-winning FG attempt.

RELATED STORIES

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

Introducing Big 12 To BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Coaches That Shaped The Game

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

Introducing The Big 12 To The BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Brief Rundown Of The Series

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Follow BYU With KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Utah’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Follow Utah With KSL Sports

Follow the Utah Utes with KSL Sports.

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

  • BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)
  • Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)
  • Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)
  • Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)
  • Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)
  • Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)
  • Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)
  • West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)
  • Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)
  • TCU – 3-3 (5-4)
  • Houston – 3-3 (4-5)
  • UCF – 2-4 (4-5)
  • Utah – 1-4 (4-4)
  • Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)
  • Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)
  • Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Will Ferrin Beat Utah On Last Second Filed Goal To Remain Undefeated

To BYU and Utah fans, this game was nothing but another signature moment in the history of this storied rivalry.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Ferrin, No. 9 BYU Stun Utah With Game-Winning Field Goal

The No. 9 BYU Cougars stunned the Utah Utes with a 44-yard Will Ferrin field goal to snatch a 22-21 win from the jaws of defeat.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Pulls BYU To Within Two With Touchdown Run

With 2:22 remaining in the third quarter, Utah pinned the BYU Cougars on their own five-yard line with a spectacular punt, and set their defense up in great position to dominate like they had been all night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Utah Sets Rice-Eccles Stadium Attendance Record

It's no surprise to anybody in the Beehive State that Rice-Eccles Stadium is the place to be as the Utah Utes host the No. 9 BYU Cougars.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Heads To Locker Room With Trainers

Three-time All-Pac-12 tight end Brant Kuithe's injury has Utah fans holding their breath at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Micah Bernard Extends Utah Lead With Catch & Run TD

Brandon Rose and Micah Bernard combined late in the second period for Utah's third touchdown of the first half.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Will Ferrin, No. 9 BYU Stun Utah With Game-Winning Field Goal