Will Ferrin, No. 9 BYU Stun Utah With Game-Winning Field Goal
Nov 10, 2024, 12:19 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah led for the entirety of the second half but couldn’t hang on when it mattered most as the BYU Cougars stunned the Utes with a 44-yard Will Ferrin field goal to snatch a 22-21 win from the jaws of defeat.
BYU started the drive at the nine-yard line with 1:56 on the clock. The Cougars drove 65 yards in 12 plays before attempting the game-winning field goal.
FOR THE WIN!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YANqIrS4uW
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 10, 2024
For a moment, it looked like the Utes would survive after Jake Retzlaff was sacked near his own goal line, but a holding penalty against Utah kept the drive alive. Retzlaff later found Chase Roberts along the sideline for a 30-yard gain that gave the BYU offense momentum.
Two long plays moved the Cougars into field goal range, allowing BYU to run down the clock to set up the game-winning FG attempt.
BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance
In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.
Introducing Big 12 To BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Coaches That Shaped The Game
BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.
Introducing The Big 12 To The BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Brief Rundown Of The Series
No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule
- Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT
- Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
- Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
Utah’s remaining schedule
- Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT
- Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
- Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT
Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11
- BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)
- Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)
- Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)
- Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)
- Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)
- Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)
- Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)
- West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)
- Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)
- TCU – 3-3 (5-4)
- Houston – 3-3 (4-5)
- UCF – 2-4 (4-5)
- Utah – 1-4 (4-4)
- Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)
- Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)
- Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)
