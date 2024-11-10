On the Site:
BYU, Will Ferrin Beat Utah On Last Second Filed Goal To Remain Undefeated

Nov 10, 2024, 12:45 AM

Follow @kslsports...



BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— The wait is finally over. After over three years without games and nearly six years away from Salt Lake City, Utah and BYU Football will face each other as conference rivals once again.

To BYU and Utah fans, this game was nothing but another signature moment in the history of this storied rivalry.

In a game where the Utah defense dominated, the undefeated Cougars held on for just long enough to have a chance at the end of the game. A late penalty kept BYU’s last possession alive, and some more late-game heroics for Jake Retzlaff and company set Will Ferrin up from 44 yards out. He sent the game winning field goal through the uprights with three seconds left, making him forever a legend in Provo.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

BYU-Utah Game Day Reading

Follow the BYU-Utah Rivalry with KSL Sports

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.



Follow @kslsports...

BYU, Will Ferrin Beat Utah On Last Second Filed Goal To Remain Undefeated

To BYU and Utah fans, this game was nothing but another signature moment in the history of this storied rivalry.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Ferrin, No. 9 BYU Stun Utah With Game-Winning Field Goal

The No. 9 BYU Cougars stunned the Utah Utes with a 44-yard Will Ferrin field goal to snatch a 22-21 win from the jaws of defeat.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Pulls BYU To Within Two With Touchdown Run

With 2:22 remaining in the third quarter, Utah pinned the BYU Cougars on their own five-yard line with a spectacular punt, and set their defense up in great position to dominate like they had been all night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Utah Sets Rice-Eccles Stadium Attendance Record

It's no surprise to anybody in the Beehive State that Rice-Eccles Stadium is the place to be as the Utah Utes host the No. 9 BYU Cougars.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Heads To Locker Room With Trainers

Three-time All-Pac-12 tight end Brant Kuithe's injury has Utah fans holding their breath at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Micah Bernard Extends Utah Lead With Catch & Run TD

Brandon Rose and Micah Bernard combined late in the second period for Utah's third touchdown of the first half.

3 hours ago

