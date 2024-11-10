BYU, Will Ferrin Beat Utah On Last Second Filed Goal To Remain Undefeated

SALT LAKE CITY— The wait is finally over. After over three years without games and nearly six years away from Salt Lake City, Utah and BYU Football will face each other as conference rivals once again.

To BYU and Utah fans, this game was nothing but another signature moment in the history of this storied rivalry.

In a game where the Utah defense dominated, the undefeated Cougars held on for just long enough to have a chance at the end of the game. A late penalty kept BYU’s last possession alive, and some more late-game heroics for Jake Retzlaff and company set Will Ferrin up from 44 yards out. He sent the game winning field goal through the uprights with three seconds left, making him forever a legend in Provo.

Pregame

Jake Retzlaff is gearing up for his first BYU-Utah experience.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/1Houf8zJzR — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Tyler Batty isn’t fazed by the cold. pic.twitter.com/Fr5MzYD1GJ — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

BYU fan in the MUSS getting a warm welcoming. pic.twitter.com/6vynT2QYNx — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Brandon Rose leads the skill players onto the field. pic.twitter.com/Kxepp2b1q5 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

#BYU WR Kody Epps is going through pregame warmups.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

#BYU‘s RBs tonight against Utah: – LJ Martin

– Hinckley Ropati

– Enoch Nawahine

– Sione I. Moa

– Miles Davis

– Pokaiaua Haunga#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Utah bigs take the field. pic.twitter.com/khuZelFeD7 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

ITS ALMOST TIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/e5Th28TEwt — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 10, 2024

The Utes make a grand entrance 😳#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/t2eIRkk3yo — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 10, 2024

The Cougars pour out of the tunnel 🤙💙#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/GmjIfHULwV — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 10, 2024

#BYU OL Connor Pay is one of the captains tonight. No scooter, still sporting a boot but walking out on the field. Tyler Batty, Jakob Robinson, and Chase Roberts round out BYU’s captains against Utah.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

First Quarter

BYU kicks the ball into the end zone. Utes offense to start from the 25. Here we go!#GoUtes #GoCougs #Big12FB — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 10, 2024

Brandon Rose leads the offense onto the field and we are off! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Man, this is such a fantastic uniform matchup. Please make this permanent. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Utah comes up short on 3rd down and Utah will send out the punt unit… Three straight handoffs to Bernard to start the game. Probably trying to give Rose an opportunity to settle in. Bouwmeester with a big punt, 56 yards, and BYU will start at their own 12. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

First sack of the night for Utah makes it 3rd and 17… Looked like Fillinger and Fano combined for that one. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Utah had zero sacks in their past two games. They get home on #BYU QB Jake Retzlaff during BYU’s first series of the game. Penalty-filled opening series for BYU.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

First throw of the night for Rose is to Singer and it draws a DPI… Utah will gain five yards on the penalty and a new set of downs. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Micah Bernard running outside zone and that picks up 12 yards. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Jakob Robinson interception. #BYU was not fooled at all by Utah’s trick play attempt with Damien Alford throwing a pass.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Micah is headed to the tent. No noticeable lump or anything but the staff has his helmet. He was the intended target on the Alford throw. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Drops have been an issue for #BYU receivers. Great ball by Retzlaff, need to catch that.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Chase Roberts in traffic. That guy makes tough catches. Did it against Oklahoma State on the final drive, comes up with a chain mover in Utah territory.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

BYU is putting together a solid drive right now. They have the ball at 2nd & 2 on the 26-yard line. 3:52 left in the first quarter.#GoCougs — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 10, 2024

Keanu Tanuvasa gets the batted pass on 3rd and goal and BYU sends out the field goal unit. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

#BYU has had two Retzlaff passes tipped at the line of scrimmage in this opening quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

BYU settles for a 23-yard field goal to cap off a 12-play, 57-yard drive.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

The Utes hold strong with their backs against the end zone and force a BYU field goal. Ferrin drills it from 23 yards out. 1:05 left in the first.@BYUfootball 3@Utah_Football 0 pic.twitter.com/pna1zkMLvR — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 10, 2024

Second Quarter

Brandon Rose with a big gain on the QB draw, picked up 27 yards and Utah will be at the BYU 32 after the break. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Defending the QB run is going to be critical for #BYU. Brandon Rose’s first carry goes for 27 yards.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

BRANDON ROSE TO BRANT KUITHE TOUCHDOWN!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

#BYU always has an answer this season. 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Keelan Marion. His second kick return touchdown of the season.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Rose with a confident ball deep over the middle, barely snuck by the BYU defender and Singer hauled it in for a big gain! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Impressed with the pace at which Rose is operating, he’s working through things and making quick decisions. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Rose feels the pressure and escapes. Whittingham described him having that sneaky athleticism pic.twitter.com/EMvYA1OBwp — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Micah Bernard is running HARD. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Outside of a couple plays, the offense has looked great. Rose is operating at quicker pace and that’s made a big difference in the passing game. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Utah’s 3rd down jump leads to a BYU timeout with 4:13 left in the first half. Cougs come back to a 3rd & 1 from their own 47. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 10, 2024

Utah gets the stop on 4th down and the offense takes over at the BYU 45!!! Vaughn with a big TFL on the screen play — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Didn’t look like a facemask. Immediately after the penalty, Glasker was signaling for a review. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Rose with a completion to Singer on a deep crosser while on the move… Where has this play been all season long? — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

An incomplete throw but BYU is flagged for roughing the passer and Utah moves halfway to the goal… Utah at the 7 now, 1st and goal. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

MICAH BERNARD TOUCHDOWN!!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Utah had not scored 20 points since September 21st against Oklahoma State.#BYU has given up 20 points to the Utes in the first half. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Timeout #BYU with 0:21 left in the half. 2nd & 8 from the 42. Just a couple more plays left before the break. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 10, 2024

Third Quarter

Utah kicks it into the end zone for a touchback and the crowd approves. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

BYU takes a timeout?? wow. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Wow! BYU false start requires a ten second runoff and that’s the half! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

#BYU‘s clock management in the two-minute drill to close out the first half was brutal.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

A blindside block penalty moves Utah back 15 and it’ll be 1st and 10 at the 25 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Utah discovering the outside zone play has really been something, Micah picks up 12. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Kuithe is down on the field… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Kuithe pops up and tries to run off the field. Has to stop but is still able to walk off on his own. He’s headed to the tent. He pounded the ground in frustration when he initially went down. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Solid punt and BYU will start this drive at the 13 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Utah dodges a bullet there as the receiver was wide open but again, pressure from Fillinger likely impacted that throw. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Crew Wakley comes up with an interception on Brandon Rose. Can #BYU‘s offense capitalize? — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Illegal shift on 3rd down moves the cougars back five and it’ll be 3rd and 10 from the 15 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

The substitution forced BYU to call its second timeout, with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

#BYU‘s offense has yet to score a touchdown tonight. Will Ferrin boots another field goal. This time a 33-yard kick.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Utah runs on 3rd down and is stopped well short… They will punt, need a good one here to pin BYU deep. And they get it! Bouwmeester pins BYU at the 5. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

BYU has found the hole in the secondary (deep middle). Three completions and they are 1st and 10 at the Utah 12 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Fourth Quarter

BYU breaks through but is called short… QB sneak on the next play and touchdown. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Jake Retzlaff caps off a 95-yard touchdown drive with a QB keeper. Impressive drive from #BYU‘s offense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

#BYU starting RG Austin Leausa goes down and is now in the medical tent. Sonny Makasini will step in at right guard.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Cam Calhoun with an interception on the 2-point conversion! Keeps it 21-19 Utah — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Bernard starts the possession with a gain of 16 yards on the outside zone. Utah to the 41 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Jack Kelly is a big-time athlete. His speed always shows up. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

BAD SNAP… RECOVERED AND FUMBLED BY RETZLAFF… recovered by BYU but that’s a loss of 10 and BYU will punt on 4th and 21 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

Utah pins BYU at the 14 yard line and BYU was flagged for holding, which puts them at the 4 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 10, 2024

#BYU trails Utah 21-19 on their own 9 with 1:56 remaining. Does Jake Retzlaff and the BYU offense have some late game heroics in them again?#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Retzlaff sacked on 4th down but a holding was called on Utah. #BYU stays alive. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Retzlaff to Roberts. Wow! #BYU is on the move. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Wow! BYU improves to 9-0 pic.twitter.com/ebae4z4EGr — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

Jake Retzlaff gets it done. pic.twitter.com/vxpUhtUiSw — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2024

