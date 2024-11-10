On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah AD Mark Harlan Outraged Following Utah’s Loss To BYU

Nov 10, 2024, 1:07 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe Utah Utes are unhappy with how Saturday night’s rivalry matchup with BYU ended. More specifically, the Utes are outraged with some of the calls that went against them in a one-point loss to No. 9 BYU. 

“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said following the last-second loss. “We were excited about being in the Big XII, but tonight, I am not. We won this game; someone else stole it from us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Harlan continued, “I’m very disappointed and will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight.”

Heartbreaking finish for Utah

After leading for the entire second half, Utah thought they had the game won after BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was sacked on fourth down. While the Utes celebrated, a flag was thrown in the secondary for defensive holding against Zemaiah Vaughn.

The penalty gave BYU new life with a first down. Two plays later, Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts down the sideline for a 30-yard gain to give the Cougars momentum.

After struggling all game to hold off the Utah pass rush, BYU made just enough plays on the final drive to set up a 44-yard field goal attempt with the clock running under ten seconds left. BYU kicker Will Ferrin calmly booted the game-winner, leaving Utah four seconds on the clock to pull off a miracle.

Utah came up empty on the final play, using several throwbacks before the ball hit the turf and was recovered by the Cougars with no time left.

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

Introducing Big 12 To BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Coaches That Shaped The Game

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

Introducing The Big 12 To The BYU-Utah Football Rivalry: Brief Rundown Of The Series

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Follow BYU With KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Utah’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Follow Utah With KSL Sports

Follow the Utah Utes with KSL Sports.

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

  • BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)
  • Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)
  • Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)
  • Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)
  • Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)
  • Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)
  • Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)
  • West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)
  • Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)
  • TCU – 3-3 (5-4)
  • Houston – 3-3 (4-5)
  • UCF – 2-4 (4-5)
  • Utah – 1-4 (4-4)
  • Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)
  • Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)
  • Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Defensive Struggles Continue In Loss To Washington State

The Aggies’ defensive struggles continued as they allowed the Cougars to score touchdowns in every quarter. Washington State racked up the score to 49 points to the Aggies’ 28, winning by three touchdowns.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: BYU-Utah Rivalry One-Ups Itself With Legendary Game

After nine consecutive losses to its dreaded rival, the BYU Cougars have now won two consecutive games against the University of Utah.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Wild Victory Over Utah

The BYU Cougars defeated the Utah Utes on a last-second field goal from Will Ferrin, keeping their undefeated season alive and securing their first win at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2006. College football experts and fans alike took to social media to react to the wild ending in Salt Lake.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah AD Mark Harlan Outraged Following Utah’s Loss To BYU

The Utah Utes are unhappy with how Saturday night's rivalry matchup with BYU finished or with some of the calls that led to a last-second game-winning Cougar field goal. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Will Ferrin Beat Utah On Last Second Filed Goal To Remain Undefeated

To BYU and Utah fans, this game was nothing but another signature moment in the history of this storied rivalry.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Ferrin, No. 9 BYU Stun Utah With Game-Winning Field Goal

The No. 9 BYU Cougars stunned the Utah Utes with a 44-yard Will Ferrin field goal to snatch a 22-21 win from the jaws of defeat.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah AD Mark Harlan Outraged Following Utah’s Loss To BYU