Utah AD Mark Harlan Outraged Following Utah’s Loss To BYU

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Utes are unhappy with how Saturday night’s rivalry matchup with BYU ended. More specifically, the Utes are outraged with some of the calls that went against them in a one-point loss to No. 9 BYU.

“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said following the last-second loss. “We were excited about being in the Big XII, but tonight, I am not. We won this game; someone else stole it from us.”

Harlan continued, “I’m very disappointed and will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight.”

Heartbreaking finish for Utah

After leading for the entire second half, Utah thought they had the game won after BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was sacked on fourth down. While the Utes celebrated, a flag was thrown in the secondary for defensive holding against Zemaiah Vaughn.

The penalty gave BYU new life with a first down. Two plays later, Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts down the sideline for a 30-yard gain to give the Cougars momentum.

After struggling all game to hold off the Utah pass rush, BYU made just enough plays on the final drive to set up a 44-yard field goal attempt with the clock running under ten seconds left. BYU kicker Will Ferrin calmly booted the game-winner, leaving Utah four seconds on the clock to pull off a miracle.

Utah came up empty on the final play, using several throwbacks before the ball hit the turf and was recovered by the Cougars with no time left.

BYU-Utah Rivalry at a glance

In an interesting quirk that perfectly defines a rivalry, the official beginning of the rivalry is often determined by what color you wear on Saturday night. Utah says the series dates back to 1896, with the all-time results sitting at 62-35-4 in favor of the Utes. Cougar faithful claim 1922 as the genesis of the rivalry, with the Utes leading 59-32-4.

BYU beat Utah 26-17 in 2021, ending Utah’s nine-game winning streak, tied for the longest for either team in series history. The Utes have won five straight at home, dating back to the Cougars’ 33-31 win in 2006. Utah has won 40 of the 60 games played in Salt Lake.

No. 9 BYU’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | 8:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Utah’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)

Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)

Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)

Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)

Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)

Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)

Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)

West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)

Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)

TCU – 3-3 (5-4)

Houston – 3-3 (4-5)

UCF – 2-4 (4-5)

Utah – 1-4 (4-4)

Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)

Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)

Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

