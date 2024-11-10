Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Wild Victory Over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY- The BYU Cougars defeated the Utah Utes on a last-second field goal from Will Ferrin, keeping their undefeated season alive and securing their first win at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2006.

College football experts and fans alike took to social media to react to the wild ending in Salt Lake.

BYU KEEPS ITS UNDEFEATED SEASON ALIVE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g6LxnaRgqE — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2024

I loved doing this from the stands while I was at BYU 👊🏼👊🏼 good memories https://t.co/SLbDiq4oBV — Casper (@latterdaycasper) November 10, 2024

The @CFBPlayoff committee better give BYU some respect on their next ranking. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) November 10, 2024

And it came to pass that they were astonished beyond all measure. pic.twitter.com/IVdCjpoZ13 — Hank Smith (@hankrsmith) November 10, 2024

Huge win for BYU!! Also gotta give huge props to Utah’s defense. That’s the best defense we’ve played all year. — Tom Porter (@tomgporter) November 10, 2024

Thank you BYU for giving me some sports joy. I don’t get this often with the teams I root for pic.twitter.com/tYc8pmnJkg — Tyler Allred (@teered23) November 10, 2024

I’ll say this: If you would’ve told me BYU would be +2 in turnovers and have a kick return for a TD I would’ve said it’s a blowout win for BYU. Credit to Utah for the game they played. — Zac (@OchoZaco) November 10, 2024

BYU fans who wants to go to the Big 12 championship with me?! — Mr. Garlick (@realstocksnews) November 10, 2024

It’s been 1900 days or over 5 years since the yewts beat byu. It’s getting hard to remember it honestly. #holywar #BYUFootball — Tony Two Thumbs (@Afroninja30) November 10, 2024

I want to hear the second half speech BYU had #GoCougs — Brigham Youngs Son (@Bridger_human) November 10, 2024

