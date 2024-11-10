On the Site:
Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Wild Victory Over Utah

Nov 10, 2024, 1:11 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The BYU Cougars defeated the Utah Utes on a last-second field goal from Will Ferrin, keeping their undefeated season alive and securing their first win at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2006.

College football experts and fans alike took to social media to react to the wild ending in Salt Lake.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah.

