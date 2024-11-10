Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Wild Victory Over Utah
Nov 10, 2024, 1:11 AM
SALT LAKE CITY- The BYU Cougars defeated the Utah Utes on a last-second field goal from Will Ferrin, keeping their undefeated season alive and securing their first win at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2006.
College football experts and fans alike took to social media to react to the wild ending in Salt Lake.
BYU KEEPS ITS UNDEFEATED SEASON ALIVE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g6LxnaRgqE
— ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2024
I loved doing this from the stands while I was at BYU 👊🏼👊🏼 good memories https://t.co/SLbDiq4oBV
— Casper (@latterdaycasper) November 10, 2024
The @CFBPlayoff committee better give BYU some respect on their next ranking.
— Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) November 10, 2024
And it came to pass that they were astonished beyond all measure. pic.twitter.com/IVdCjpoZ13
— Hank Smith (@hankrsmith) November 10, 2024
Huge win for BYU!! Also gotta give huge props to Utah’s defense. That’s the best defense we’ve played all year.
— Tom Porter (@tomgporter) November 10, 2024
Thank you BYU for giving me some sports joy. I don’t get this often with the teams I root for pic.twitter.com/tYc8pmnJkg
— Tyler Allred (@teered23) November 10, 2024
I’ll say this: If you would’ve told me BYU would be +2 in turnovers and have a kick return for a TD I would’ve said it’s a blowout win for BYU. Credit to Utah for the game they played.
— Zac (@OchoZaco) November 10, 2024
BYU fans who wants to go to the Big 12 championship with me?!
— Mr. Garlick (@realstocksnews) November 10, 2024
It’s been 1900 days or over 5 years since the yewts beat byu. It’s getting hard to remember it honestly. #holywar #BYUFootball
— Tony Two Thumbs (@Afroninja30) November 10, 2024
Less than 1% chance BYU wins. #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/hirjskrSSl
— Dalin Hansen DPT (@dpt_usa) November 10, 2024
I want to hear the second half speech BYU had #GoCougs
— Brigham Youngs Son (@Bridger_human) November 10, 2024
