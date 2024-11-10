PK: BYU-Utah Rivalry One-Ups Itself With Legendary Game

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Add another layer to one of the craziest rivalries in the history of all sports at any level.

After nine consecutive losses to its dreaded rival, BYU has now won two consecutive games against Utah. Maybe the good times are rolling again, but the Utes will vehemently protest any assertion that BYU won the last game fair and square.

This one was not the most well-played, but it could go down as the most bizarre. Certainly, it left one side angry to the point of costing money for an assortment of fines that will surely be levied in the coming days.

In another classic between the two bitter rivals, BYU shook off a lackluster performance all game but still managed to beat Utah 22-21 on a 44-yard field goal with four seconds left before a stunned Rice-Eccles crowd as the bewitching midnight hour approached Saturday.

Left for dead when the game all but appeared over, the Cougars got new life and a new set of downs on a holding call against Utah. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff then worked his magic, completing two big passes to set up Will Ferrin’s winning kick.

While one side celebrated, the Utes were left fuming. Obviously, the holding call and an assortment of others that occurred on fourth down in the final two minutes didn’t sit well with the home team.

Without the call, Utah would have taken possession inside BYU’s 5-yard line. The Cougars could not have prevented the Utes from running out the clock and snapping their four-game losing streak.

Instead of games known for a sensational catch or any other type of football play, this one can go down as ‘The Call.’ As losing teams often do in all sports, the Utes cast an evil eye at the referees.

In a rare move and show of emotion, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan took to the podium after the game to voice his extreme frustration. Expect a fine forthcoming from the Big 12.

Indicating the game was stolen from Utah, Harlan said: “I’m disgusted with the officiating.”

Kyle Whittingham followed suit during his brief postgame press conference. The Utah coach refused to put any of the blame on his players for the team’s fifth consecutive loss.

“Things out there were ridiculous,” he said before smacking over a chair as he exited the room.

Yes, they were. In many ways, for both sides.

Never has the officiating crew ruled a 10-second runoff of the game clock that ended the first half and aborted a possible BYU field goal attempt. Adding to the confusion, the lead referee then took to the microphone to say, “hold on” as both teams headed to the locker room.

After consultation with his colleagues, the lead official declared the first half was over. Whatever happened, it was a bad look.

Mired in a lost season, the Utes know what bad looks like. With three games left, they must win at least two to become bowl-eligible.

But the Cougars’ highlight show goes on. They extended their season-long winning streak to nine games and sit alone atop the Big 12 standings at 6-0.

It all is in stark contrast to much of the last 14 years.

Looking back 14 years ago, Utah got the golden ticket with the invitation to join the big leagues. Leaving behind the Mountain West, which had pathetic television exposure in those days, the Utes joined the newly expanded Pac-12.

Suddenly, visions of playing in the Rose Bowl danced in the heads of Utes everywhere. Eventually, after a few early struggles, Utah gobbled up enough outstanding recruits to reach the promised land.

The Cougars, meanwhile, desperately needed a bigger stage to showcase their program. Without much choice, they sought to navigate the land of independence through a singular contract with ESPN.

Television games were aplenty, with ESPN using BYU as a late Saturday night slot staple. But without chasing a conference championship, the schedule always had a certain emptiness to it.

It showed in recruiting, as BYU kept losing key players to the rival program. What began in the last year of the Mountain West for both teams, Utah’s winning streak stretched all the way until 2021.

BYU finally broke through the day after officially accepting an invitation to join the Big 12 beginning with the 2023 football season. In a shocker, after the Pac-12 collapsed last year, the Utes had little choice but to follow three Pac-12 colleagues in joining BYU’s conference.

The bitter rivals – yes, that’s the appropriate description even as some try to downplay it – are conference associates again. Reunited and it feels so good.

