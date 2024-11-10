On the Site:
Utah State's Defensive Struggles Continue In Loss To Washington State

Nov 10, 2024, 2:20 AM

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah State Aggies traveled to Pullman, Washington to take on the #21 Washington State Cougars on Saturday night.

The Aggies’ defensive struggles continued as they allowed the Cougars to score touchdowns in every quarter. Washington State racked up the score to 49 points compared to the Aggies’ 28, winning by three touchdowns.

First Half

Utah State received the opening kickoff but their drive would sputter out, resulting in a punt.

Washington State took advantage, scoring on a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer to Kyle Williams on a 4th down play.

Utah State matched Washington State on the following drive, mounting an 11-play drive of their own that took more than five minutes off the clock. Jack Hestera cashed it in from inside the red zone on a pass from Spencer Petras.

However, the Cougars were humming at a pace that the Aggies were unable to maintain as they would score touchdowns on their next two drives while the Aggies would punt three times in a row to close out the first half.

At halftime, Utah State 7, Washington State 21.

Second Half

Washington State wasted no time extending their lead on their opening possession in the third quarter. Wayshawn Parker broke out for a 75-yard touchdown run to put the Cougars up 28-7.

After getting the ball back, Utah State faced a 4th & 1 deep in their own territory, but facing a growing deficit and wanting to stay in the game, the Aggies decided to go for it. Herschel Turner took the handoff but was stood up at the line of scrimmage, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Washington State was unable to take advantage of the premiere field position, missing a 40-yard field goal.

Utah State would punt with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter, and that would be the last time that a team would not score on a drive for the rest of the night.

The Aggies and Cougars treated fans to an offensive frenzy as they traded touchdowns for six possessions, scoring three each. The two teams combined for 42 points in the last 21 minutes of the game.

With the teams trading touchdowns, Washington State maintained their lead throughout the second half, winning by a final score of 49-28.

Up Next For Utah State

Utah State will be back at home next Saturday afternoon to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 1:00 p.m. MT.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

