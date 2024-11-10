On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Water restored to homes in Provo after water main break caused shutoff

Nov 10, 2024, 10:39 AM | Updated: 10:59 am

A water main in Provo broke on the morning of Friday, Nov. leaving several houses in the Rock Canyo...

A water main in Provo broke on the morning of Friday, Nov. leaving several houses in the Rock Canyon area without water. (City of Provo)

(City of Provo)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A water main in Provo broke Friday morning, leaving several houses in the Rock Canyon area without water. 

City maintenance crews were sent out to 900 E. Temple View Drive to begin working, as Provo police urged drivers to avoid the area. 

On Saturday, Provo city confirmed the water was restored at approximately 5 p.m.

It informed residents to turn on cold water in their bathtubs because many of the water laterals would be filled with air and needed to be bled out. Crews were also clearing the air out through fire hydrants.

Further water-related problems in the Rock Canyon area can be reported to 801-852-6789.

Water restored to homes in Provo after water main break caused shutoff