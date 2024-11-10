On the Site:
Nov 10, 2024, 10:55 AM

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — A man is in stable condition after police say an officer shot the man before he could run into a house with children inside while holding a weapon.

Sgt. Andrew Hercules with the West Jordan Police Department said police received a call at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday about a “suicidal individual” near 5600 W 7000 S.

“When our officers arrived they observed an individual who was carrying an edged weapon,” Hercules said. “At some point, the individual began to run back into the house where there were children.”

That’s when Hercules said one officer fired at the man attempting to run into the house. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Unified Police Department’s Officer Involved Critical Incident team is investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Man in stable condition after West Jordan officer-involved shooting