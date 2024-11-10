Bills CB Taron Johnson Picks Off Colts, Returns Interception For Six

On the Site:
Nov 10, 2024, 11:31 AM

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson picked off Indianapolis QB Joe Flacco early in the first quarter and returned it for a touchdown to put the Bills on the board.

The pick-six was the third in Johnson’s career. He has one in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Johnson has seven career interceptions. With the pick against Indy in week 10, it marks the first time that he has recorded two interceptions in one season.

The former Wildcat recorded his first interception in week 6 against the Jets.

Coming into the game against the Colts, Buffalo had won four straight.

The Bills have dominated the AFC East through the first half of the season. Sitting at 7-2, Johnson’s pick-six gave Buffalo an upper hand to make it five straight and clinch the division.

About Taron Johnson

Before his professional career, Johnson was a standout player at Weber State.

The Sacramento, California native played at Weber State from 2014-17. During his Wildcat career, Johnson was named a First Team All-American selection and Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP. He helped Weber State to back-to-back playoff appearances and a Big Sky title in his final season.

After his time with the Wildcats, Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

During his six seasons in the league, Johnson has recorded 450 total tackles, 335 solo tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, one touchdown, and 39 pass breakups in 88 regular season contests.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

