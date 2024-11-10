The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Wheeler Farm

MURRAY — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Wheeler Historic Farm during the 2024 Whistlestop Tour “People’s Tree” on Saturday.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree nicknamed “Spruce Wayne” appeared at Wheeler Historic Farm as part of its 4,000-mile journey from Alaska to Washington, D.C., to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.

The event at Wheeler Historic Farm was met with food trucks, family-fun activities, wagon rides, souvenirs, and even a visit from Smokey The Bear.

“We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be making a stop at Wheeler Historic Farm on its journey to Washington, D.C.,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said.

“Our community loves the holidays, and we’re excited to join state, federal, and community partners in celebration of this 60-year tradition that helps kick off the holiday season.”

The Sitka spruce that’s 74 feet long was harvested from the Tongass National Forest. Its journey includes community celebrations before it is delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 22. The tree was decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by Alaskans.