On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Wheeler Farm

Nov 10, 2024, 12:01 PM

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Wheeler Historic Farm during the 2024 Whistlestop Tour “Pe...

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Wheeler Historic Farm during the 2024 Whistlestop Tour “People’s Tree” on Saturday. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

(Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Wheeler Historic Farm during the 2024 Whistlestop Tour “People’s Tree” on Saturday. 

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree nicknamed “Spruce Wayne” appeared at Wheeler Historic Farm as part of its 4,000-mile journey from Alaska to Washington, D.C., to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.  

The event at Wheeler Historic Farm was met with food trucks, family-fun activities, wagon rides, souvenirs, and even a visit from Smokey The Bear.

“We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be making a stop at Wheeler Historic Farm on its journey to Washington, D.C.,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said.

 

“Spruce Wayne” is on full display as patrons view it's beauty.  (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) The Sitka spruce that's 74 feet long was harvested from the Tongass National Forest. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) Handmade ornaments cover the tree with great craftsmanship. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) Crowds of people gather to see what's inside.(Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

“Our community loves the holidays, and we’re excited to join state, federal, and community partners in celebration of this 60-year tradition that helps kick off the holiday season.”

The Sitka spruce that’s 74 feet long was harvested from the Tongass National Forest. Its journey includes community celebrations before it is delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 22. The tree was decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by Alaskans. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Alton Barnhart and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Woman with ‘outstanding medical bill’ faces charges after bomb threat at U of U Medical Center

A woman who had outstanding medical bills at the University of Utah Medical Center is now facing charges of terrorism after a bomb threat was made to the hospital in September 2024.

48 minutes ago

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Wheeler Historic Farm during the 2024 Whistlestop Tour “Pe...

Alton Barnhart

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Wheeler Farm

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Wheeler Historic Farm during the 2024 Whistlestop Tour “People’s Tree” on Saturday. 

1 hour ago

A West Jordan police vehicle is pictured in West Jordan on Thursday, March 25, 2021....

Kennedy Camarena

Man in stable condition after West Jordan officer-involved shooting

A man is in stable condition after police say an officer shot the man before he could run into a house with children inside while holding a weapon.

2 hours ago

A water main in Provo broke on the morning of Friday, Nov. leaving several houses in the Rock Canyo...

Alton Barnhart

Water restored to homes in Provo after water main break caused shutoff

A water main in Provo broke Friday morning, leaving several houses in the Rock Canyon Area without water.

3 hours ago

Board-certified music therapist Rachel Lighty helps a student play the guitar during a music therap...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Creative arts therapy classes at the U. help those interested in the field

University of Utah President Taylor Randall has called on his faculty and staff to create more opportunities for community engagement, provide the community with what it asks for, and meet the community where it is.

5 hours ago

Members of the First Presidency, President Russell M. Nelson (center), with President Dallin H. Oak...

Mark Jones

Tickets, viewing options released for First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released ticket and viewing options for the annual First Presidency's Christmas Devotional.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Wheeler Farm