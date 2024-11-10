On the Site:
Broncos WR Devaughn Vele Catches First Career Touchdown Against Chiefs

Nov 10, 2024, 11:58 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Locals In The NFL Denver Broncos WR Devaughn Vele

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Early in the second quarter against the Chiefs, former Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele reeled in his first career touchdown.

The score gave Denver a 7-0 lead as they looked to give Kansas City their first loss of the season.

Vele started on the right and ran a slant route across the middle. QB Bo Nix stared him down the whole way but it didnt matter as Vele found a hole in the Chiefs’ defense.

Through five games played this season, Vele has posted 18 receptions for 176 yards.

Before the half in Kansas City, the former Ute had two receptions for 18 yards and a TD.

The Broncos had won five of their last seven games heading into week 10.

However, after a blowout loss to the Ravens in week nine, Denver faced a tall task with another road game against the NFL’s last undefeated team.

About Devaughn Vele

Before his time at the University of Utah, the San Diego, California native was a standout player at Rancho Bernardo High School.

After high school, Vele joined the Utes ahead of the 2019 season.

He went on to play five seasons at Utah. During his time in Salt Lake City, Vele recorded 123 receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games played. Eight of Vele’s touchdowns came in his final two seasons at Utah.

The wideout helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

Vele declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

