Broncos WR Devaughn Vele Catches First Career Touchdown Against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Early in the second quarter against the Chiefs, former Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele reeled in his first career touchdown.

The score gave Denver a 7-0 lead as they looked to give Kansas City their first loss of the season.

Vele started on the right and ran a slant route across the middle. QB Bo Nix stared him down the whole way but it didnt matter as Vele found a hole in the Chiefs’ defense.

Through five games played this season, Vele has posted 18 receptions for 176 yards.

Before the half in Kansas City, the former Ute had two receptions for 18 yards and a TD.

The Broncos had won five of their last seven games heading into week 10.

However, after a blowout loss to the Ravens in week nine, Denver faced a tall task with another road game against the NFL’s last undefeated team.

About Devaughn Vele

Before his time at the University of Utah, the San Diego, California native was a standout player at Rancho Bernardo High School.

After high school, Vele joined the Utes ahead of the 2019 season.

He went on to play five seasons at Utah. During his time in Salt Lake City, Vele recorded 123 receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games played. Eight of Vele’s touchdowns came in his final two seasons at Utah.

.@devaughn_vele caught five passes for 62 yards against USC including this strike for a TD! Devaughn has scored four touchdowns in his last five games. 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/MJ8tPPzuz7 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 19, 2022

The wideout helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

Vele declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

