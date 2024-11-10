BYU Football Moves Up In AP Top 25 After Thrilling Rivalry Win At Utah

On the Site:
Nov 10, 2024, 12:15 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The week 12 AP Top 25 poll is out. BYU football has made a jump in the poll after defeating rival Utah 22-21 on Saturday night.

The 9-0 Cougars moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

BYU is the highest-ranked team outside of the SEC and Big Ten Conference. The SEC and Big Ten make up eight of the top 10 spots in the AP Top 25.

BYU needed some more late-game heroics to keep its undefeated season alive as Will Ferrin booted a 44-yard field goal to defeat the Utes, who are now on a five-game losing streak.

The Big 12 Conference has three teams in the AP Top 25 for Week 12. BYU at No. 7, followed by Colorado at No. 18 and Kansas State at No. 20.

Iowa State, who lost to Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium, dropped its second consecutive game, and the pollsters were not impressed. The Cyclones stumbled out of the AP Top 25 entirely. They are the first team receiving votes in this week’s poll.

BYU takes on Kansas this week in Provo. Kickoff for that game is at 8:15 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPN and heard on over-the-air flagship KSL NewsRadio.

AP Top 25: Week 12, 2024 College Football Season

1. Oregon | 10-0 | Big Ten

2. Ohio State | 8-1 | Big Ten

3. Texas | 8-1 | SEC

4. Penn State | 8-1 | Big Ten

5. Indiana | 10-0 | Big Ten

6. Tennessee | 8-1 | SEC

7. BYU | 9-0 | Big 12

8. Notre Dame | 8-1 | FBS Independents

9. Alabama | 7-2 | SEC

10. Ole Miss | 8-2 | SEC

11. Georgia | 7-2 | SEC

12. Miami | 9-1 | ACC

13. Boise State | 8-1 | Mountain West

14. SMU | 8-1 | ACC

15. Texas A&M | 7-2 | SEC

16. Army | 9-0 | American

17. Clemson | 7-2 | ACC

18. Colorado | 7-2 | Big 12

19. Washington State | 8-1 | Pac-12

20. Kansas State | 7-2 | Big 12

21. LSU | 6-3 | SEC

22. Louisville | 6-3 | ACC

23. South Carolina | 6-3 | SEC

24. Missouri | 7-2 | SEC

25. Tulane | 8-2 | AAC

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

