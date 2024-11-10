Sunday Edition: Reverend Theresa Dear

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson sits down with Reverend Theresa Dear, national board member of the NAACP and Deseret News contributor, to reflect back on the presidential election results and to look forward to our country’s future. Reverend Dear shares her sense of hope for the future and shares what all of us can learn from defeat. Both Boyd and Reverend Dear discuss the importance of coming together to reach across the aisle. She also shares how her work and relationship with leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is helping people and communities across the country.

Finally, in his last message, Boyd shares a personal message to viewers and shares principles he hopes you take with you as he wraps up his final Sunday Edition.