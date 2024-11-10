Fan At Utah/BYU Game Allegedly Knocked Out BYU Cheer Coach With Thrown Water Bottle

SALT LAKE CITY – Following BYU Football’s 22-21 win over Utah at Rice-Eccles on Saturday, Utah fans were far from happy with the result.

As the Cougars nailed the game-winning field goal, the excitement in the crowd quickly turned to dismay.

Most fans quickly poured out of the stadium, while some others stuck around to express their discontent by throwing various objects onto the field.

This happened to the BYU cheer coach. If you saw anything or have video please let me know. pic.twitter.com/YRXzmY4CPM — Stevi Ginolfi (@stevikayg) November 10, 2024

Allegedly, during the Cougars’ post-game celebration, BYU cheer coach Jocelyn Allan was struck in the head by a water bottle and lost consciousness.

Allan said that the bottle came from the table seats in the south end zone and one of BYU’s cheerleaders was there to catch her and lower her to the ground.

In a social media post, she explained the full series of events.

At the conclusion of tonight’s BYU/Utah game, a Utah fan in the table seats in the south endzone threw a water bottle and hit me directly in the head. I lost consciousness but thankfully was lowered to the ground by one of my cheerleaders. Police are going over viideo footgae to identify the seats that it came from (we have a pretty good idea). If you saw the incident, or have any info on the family who owns that particular box, please contact me. Thank you!

BYU confirmed that the post was from Allan’s Instagram account and also provided a statement about the incident.

The incident is still being reviewed, and we won’t be providing further comment right now.

On Utah’s website, they outline some fan behavior expectations. A section on that page specifically talks about unlawful and unsafe conduct.

“Anyone who engages in unlawful, unsafe, or inappropriate conduct will be removed from the premises, and we encourage all fans to help us identify and call-out such behavior.”

Allan was born in St. George, Utah, and was a BYU cheer squad member from 1997 to 2001. She has been the cheer coach in Provo since 2010.

During her time with BYU, she has coached the cheer squad for seven rivalry football matchups in Salt Lake City.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports