LOCAL NEWS

SLCPD arrest man in connection to bike shop burglary

Nov 10, 2024, 2:45 PM

Salt Lake City Police Department squad car behind police tape...

FILE — A Salt Lake City Police Department squad car at a Salt Lake City crime scene. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SUGAR HOUSE Salt Lake City police say a 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a bike shop.

According to a news release from SLCPD, officers were notified of a burglary in progress located at 2107 S. 700 East at 1:37 a.m.

As law enforcement personnel arrived on scene, they discovered that a video feed inside the store showed the suspect was still inside the store.

Also upon arrival, police discovered a metal security gate was bent back and the glass front door was smashed.

During a search of the exterior of the building, police spotted a man matching the suspect’s discription. Officers ordered the man to stop, however, he fled the scene.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect, who has been identified as Ryan Brenner, was safely taken into custody.

During their investigation, police say drug paraphernalia and burglary tools were found in possession of the suspect. 

According to police, the damage to the store is roughly more than $1,500, but less than $4,999. The amount merchandise allegedly stolen was more than $500, but less than $1,499.

Brenner was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of the following:

  • Burglary
  • Causing property damage
  • Theft
  • Failing to stop at the command of a police officer
  • Interference with a police officer
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police are investigating to see if the suspect is connected to other burglaries in the area.

