PROVO — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Provo area. Provo police report that Gabriel Kotlov was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, at his school in Provo.

According to police, Gabriel “has connections” in West Valley City, and they believe he may be there.

If you have seen Gabriel, or know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Provo police at 801-852-6210.