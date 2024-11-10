SLCPD have made 9 DUI arrests so far this month

SALT LAKE CITY — In the month of November, Salt Lake City police have arrested nine people in connection to driving under the influence.

According to a SLCPD news release, the arrests have occurred between 12 a.m. on Nov. 3 and 7 a.m. on Nov. 10. Police say that number may go up as officers’ reports are processed.

The most recent arrest occurred Sunday after a 27-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly crashing her vehicle into a house. The collision caused damage to both the vehicle and the house.

It occurred in the area of 1849 W. 900 North around 2:07 a.m.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the 27-year-old is accused of operating her car while impaired, losing control, and crashing into an occupied house,” a statement from the release read.

According to police, the foundation of the home was damaged, and at least one window was knocked out. No one inside the home was injured.

The woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of DUI.

A second case

In a unrelated case on Thursday, Nov. 7, officers were called to the area of 1st Avenue and A Street for a report of a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers were notified of a vehicle leaving the scene. When the vehicle was stopped, the officer “noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from” a 57-year-old driver.

When asked for his license, proof of insurance and registration, the man kept handing the officer a service invoice.

“During the investigation, officers found an open container of box wine in the passenger footwell,” the release stated.

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of the following:

DUI — with two or more offenses in the past 10 years

Open container inside a vehicle

Driving on a suspended license

Hit-and-run

“Impaired driving is incredibly dangerous, and the numbers we see here only tell a fraction of the story,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “Whether impaired by alcohol or drugs, there is simply no excuse for endangering the lives of our community. Our message is simple — just don’t drive impaired.”

