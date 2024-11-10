BYU Player Trolls Cam Rising After Rivalry Win Against Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – After BYU football defeated rival Utah on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the undefeated Cougars celebrated joyfully.

One player during the celebration up a notch by poking fun at comments made by Utah quarterback Cam Rising at Big 12 Media Day in July.

BYU football pulled out receipts on Cam Rising’s Big 12 Media Days comments

BYU freshman cornerback Therrian “Tre” Alexander III unveiled a t-shirt featuring a screenshot of an X post he wrote in July in response to Rising’s comments.

A story in 2 parts…we do no capping pic.twitter.com/31vMH7XoSV — ✞ one of one ✞ (@therriannn) November 10, 2024

Rising, when reporters at Big 12 Media Day asked about the return of the BYU-Utah rivalry this season, he said, “I just wanna go down there and whoop their a**. That’s all I’m focused on.”

At the time, Alexander said on July 9, “We pulling up.”

Fast-forward four months, and one 22-21 BYU victory later: “A story in 2 parts…we do no capping,” wrote Alexander.

Rising did not play in Saturday’s game. The seventh-year quarterback suffered a season-ending injury at Arizona State last month. Brandon Rose was the starting quarterback for Utah on Saturday. He passed for 112 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 55 yards on seven carries.

At the end of the day, it was rivalry smack. But Alexander noted there’s more to life than just a game.

A Utah fan sent a tweet to Alexander showing appreciation for him showing respect during Utah’s “Moment of Loudness” tradition.

Some things are bigger than football #22forever 🙏🏾🙏🏾 I appreciate you! https://t.co/UE6WrIvPcX — ✞ one of one ✞ (@therriannn) November 10, 2024

Alexander replied, “Some things are bigger than football.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper