Big 12 Issues Penalty On Utah AD Mark Harlan

Nov 10, 2024, 3:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- Following Utah AD Mark Harlan’s actions in the aftermath of Utah’s 22-21 loss to rival BYU, the Big 12 Conference issued its response.

In a public state, the league announced a public reprimand and fine:

“In accordance with the Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand of University of Utah’s Director of Athletics Mark Harlan for his actions at the conclusion of the game against BYU and his comments following the game. Additionally, he will be issued a $40,000 fine. Harlans has been informed that a repeat of such behaviour will result in a more serious penalty. ”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett York issues remarks on Mark Harlan

“Mark’s comments irresponsibly challenged the professionalism of our officials and the integrity of the Big 12 Conference,” said Brett Yormark. “There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way. Accordingly, this violation warrants a public reprimand and financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes professionalism, integrity, and fairness, and will continue to do so.”

Utah AD Mark Harlan after 22-21 loss to BYU

“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said following the last-second loss. “We were excited about being in the Big XII, but tonight, I am not. We won this game; someone else stole it from us.”

 

Harlan continued, “I’m very disappointed and will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight.”

Utah’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

  • BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)
  • Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)
  • Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)
  • Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)
  • Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)
  • Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)
  • Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)
  • West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)
  • Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)
  • TCU – 3-3 (5-4)
  • Houston – 3-3 (4-5)
  • UCF – 2-4 (4-5)
  • Utah – 1-4 (4-4)
  • Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)
  • Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)
  • Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

