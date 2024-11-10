On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Weber County Sheriff’s Office working with low staff due to low pay

Nov 10, 2024, 4:39 PM

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY HUGO RIKARD-BELL, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said they’re working with half the amount of staff they need. And there’s one main thing driving deputies away.

Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon said many of their deputies are going to other agencies because of low pay.

“I have addressed, along with my chiefs, for several years … the challenges of being lower paid compared to other agencies,” Arbon said.

Arbon said it’s been almost impossible to retain deputies because of the pay.

“We do have good officers, good deputies, good staff … that are leaving this office for pay,” Arbon said.

County officials know about the problem

Weber County Commissioner Sharon Bolos said she knows it’s an issue. She said they’re doing everything they can to retain officers, but that right now they can’t compete with other agencies in the county.

“In the recent past, we’ve lost deputies to Utah Highway Patrol,” Bolos said. “They pay a lot more than most local agencies.”

Bolos said could pay more. But right now, the budget is too tight.

“If we were willing to, you know, to un-fund other things in the county,” Bolos said. “If we were willing to, have a one hundred times tax increase.”

The mayor and several council members from West Haven City are equally concerned by the issue. They wrote a letter to the commissioners’ office saying they need the Weber County Sheriffs back to full capacity after several high-profile cases in the city.

The county is offering a $10,000 retention bonus effective immediately.

“It’s an opportunity for us to let the deputies know, ‘Listen, we want you to stay here while we figure this out,’” Bolos said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Several volunteers showed up in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, to help nonprofit...

Brianna Chavez

Nonprofit distributes pride flags ahead of Transgender Awareness Week

Several volunteers showed up in downtown Salt Lake City early Sunday morning to help nonprofit Project Rainbow carry more than 800 pride flags up and out of their basement office to help distribute this week ahead of Transgender Awareness Week. 

31 minutes ago

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Hugo Rikard-Bell, KSL NewsRadio

Weber County Sheriff’s Office working with low staff due to low pay

Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon said many of their deputies are going to other agencies because of low pay.

1 hour ago

A 27-year-old woman was arrested Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. for investigation of DUI after the car she ...

Mark Jones

SLCPD have made 9 DUI arrests so far this month

In the month of November, Salt Lake City police have arrested nine people in connection to driving under the influence, with the latest arrest coming Sunday morning.

2 hours ago

(Provo City Police)...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Police looking for missing Provo teen

A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Provo area. Provo police report that Gabriel Kotlov was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, at his school in Provo.

3 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Department squad car behind police tape...

Mark Jones

SLCPD arrest man in connection to bike shop burglary

Salt Lake City police say a 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a bike shop.

3 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Alton Barnhart and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Woman with ‘outstanding medical bill’ faces charges after bomb threat at U of U Medical Center

A woman who had outstanding medical bills at the University of Utah Medical Center is now facing charges of terrorism after a bomb threat was made to the hospital in September 2024.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office working with low staff due to low pay