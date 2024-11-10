Weber County Sheriff’s Office working with low staff due to low pay

SALT LAKE CITY — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said they’re working with half the amount of staff they need. And there’s one main thing driving deputies away.

Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon said many of their deputies are going to other agencies because of low pay.

“I have addressed, along with my chiefs, for several years … the challenges of being lower paid compared to other agencies,” Arbon said.

Arbon said it’s been almost impossible to retain deputies because of the pay.

“We do have good officers, good deputies, good staff … that are leaving this office for pay,” Arbon said.

County officials know about the problem

Weber County Commissioner Sharon Bolos said she knows it’s an issue. She said they’re doing everything they can to retain officers, but that right now they can’t compete with other agencies in the county.

“In the recent past, we’ve lost deputies to Utah Highway Patrol,” Bolos said. “They pay a lot more than most local agencies.”

Bolos said could pay more. But right now, the budget is too tight.

“If we were willing to, you know, to un-fund other things in the county,” Bolos said. “If we were willing to, have a one hundred times tax increase.”

The mayor and several council members from West Haven City are equally concerned by the issue. They wrote a letter to the commissioners’ office saying they need the Weber County Sheriffs back to full capacity after several high-profile cases in the city.

The county is offering a $10,000 retention bonus effective immediately.

“It’s an opportunity for us to let the deputies know, ‘Listen, we want you to stay here while we figure this out,’” Bolos said.