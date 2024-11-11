Two displaced after trailer fire in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE — A fifth-wheel travel trailer was destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon.

The Grantsville Fire Department, as well as crews from the North Tooele Fire District, responded to a call at 144 W. Durfee Street.

Upon arrival, Fire Department Chief Jason Smith said the trailer was “fully involved.”

“It was pretty much fully engulfed when we arrived on scene,” Smith said.

Smith said the Grantsville fire crew put the fire out quickly. However, the trailer is a total loss.

Officials believe two people lived in the trailer, but there were no injuries. “Luckily the trailer was empty when it caught on fire,” Smith said.

An investigation is underway.