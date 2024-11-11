Provo first responder killed in hiking accident in Garfield County

PROVO — A Provo first responder died in a hiking accident on Saturday in Garfield County.

Provo Fire and Rescue announced the death of firefighter/paramedic Aaron White, 39, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“The loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Aaron White is deeply felt by our department. Aaron, who was tragically killed on November 9, 2024, in an accident in the Escalante area of Southern Utah, was a valuable member of our team,” the post read. “His positive attitude and infectious smile were a daily inspiration. His absence will be keenly felt. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

According to Wade Mathews, public information officer with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, White was hiking with some friends on the Big Horn Canyon trail, which is off of Hole in the Rock Road Saturday around 6 p.m.

Mathews said White was in the lead as the group began climbing up a rocky ledge. Witnesses say they heard a thud followed by a yell.

Matthews estimates White fell between 30 and 50 feet. Emergency personnel are unsure if it was a sheer drop.

An individual from another hiking group with nurse training responded to the scene, but was unable to find a pulse.

While the sheriff’s office is awaiting results from the Office of the Medical Examiner, Mathews said it is believed White died on impact.

White’s body was recovered by a contracted agency with the Medical Examiner.

No other injuries were reported in the group.

Mathews said it is a pretty popular trail for hikers, but is in a remote part of the county.

The cause of the fall is under investigation.