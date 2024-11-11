On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

President Nelson dedicates the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

Nov 10, 2024, 8:06 PM | Updated: 8:15 pm

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10,...

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TOOELE President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Deseret Peak Utah Temple on Sunday.

The temple is now the 200th operating temple in the world.

“When I contemplate the privilege of dedicating the Deseret Peak Utah Temple this weekend, I am filled with awe at all the Lord is doing for His people,” President Nelson said during Sunday’s dedication. “When I was born, there were just six operating temples in the Church. The Deseret Peak Temple will be the 200th in the world.”

Latter-day Saints arrive at the Deseret Peak Utah Temple for a dedication ceremony on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The temple, located in Tooele, was first announced by President Nelson in April 2019.

“I hope that our members in the Deseret Peak temple district will not just treasure the addition of a beautiful building to their community but will arrange their lives so that they worship and serve in the House of the Lord as regularly as possible,” President Nelson said.

At Sunday’s dedication, President Nelson was joined by his wife, Wendy, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Lesa.

Currently, there are 367 temples announced, under construction or in operation around the world. In Utah, there are 31 temples that are announced, under construction or in operation. During last month’s general conference, President Nelson announced a new temple for Price.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Gary E. Stevenson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, arrive at the Deseret Peak Utah Temple for its dedication on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Latter-day Saints arrive at the Deseret Peak Utah Temple for a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) President Russell M. Nelson (center) arrives at the Deseret Peak Utah Temple for its dedication on Sunday, November 10, 2024. President Nelson is joined by Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy, and his wife Jill Taylor (far left); Gary E. Stevenson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Lesa (left); his wife, Wendy Nelson; Brook P. Hales, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Denise (right); and Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, and his wife Nancy (far right). (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10,...

Mark Jones

President Nelson dedicates the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Deseret Peak Utah Temple on Sunday.

1 hour ago

Members of the First Presidency, President Russell M. Nelson (center), with President Dallin H. Oak...

Mark Jones

Tickets, viewing options released for First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released ticket and viewing options for the annual First Presidency's Christmas Devotional.

1 day ago

Carrie Kendrick being surprised by her son, Nick Kendrick, appearance at the Salt Lake City Interna...

Andrew Adams

Utah missionary surprises family at airport with an unexpected family member

A family at Salt Lake City International Airport Friday received a stunning surprise when the missionary’s twin brother returned home at the same time.

2 days ago

garbage in a church lot...

Larry D. Curtis

Truck dumps garbage in church parking lot on election night

A person in a white truck with a trailer left a pile of trash in a church parking lot before driving away on the night of the U.S. elections.

2 days ago

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe was serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ ...

Carlysle Price

Missionary dies after sudden medical episode

A full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Wednseday, after having a sudden medical episode.

3 days ago

FILE — President Joe Biden speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, ...

KSL TV

Church leaders congratulate Trump, thank Harris and Biden

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement after the United States presidential election.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

President Nelson dedicates the Deseret Peak Utah Temple