President Nelson dedicates the Deseret Peak Utah Temple

TOOELE — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Deseret Peak Utah Temple on Sunday.

The temple is now the 200th operating temple in the world.

“When I contemplate the privilege of dedicating the Deseret Peak Utah Temple this weekend, I am filled with awe at all the Lord is doing for His people,” President Nelson said during Sunday’s dedication. “When I was born, there were just six operating temples in the Church. The Deseret Peak Temple will be the 200th in the world.”

The temple, located in Tooele, was first announced by President Nelson in April 2019.

“I hope that our members in the Deseret Peak temple district will not just treasure the addition of a beautiful building to their community but will arrange their lives so that they worship and serve in the House of the Lord as regularly as possible,” President Nelson said.

At Sunday’s dedication, President Nelson was joined by his wife, Wendy, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Lesa.

Currently, there are 367 temples announced, under construction or in operation around the world. In Utah, there are 31 temples that are announced, under construction or in operation. During last month’s general conference, President Nelson announced a new temple for Price.