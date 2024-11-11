On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

1 killed, 12 injured in shooting at university in Alabama

Nov 10, 2024, 8:46 PM

FILE (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

BY PARADISE AFSHAR, CHRIS BOYETTE AND MICHELLE WATSON, CNN


(CNN) — One person was killed and a dozen others were injured in a shooting on the last day of homecoming week at Alabama’s Tuskegee University early Sunday morning, according to the university and state authorities.

The victim was 18-year-old La’Tavion Johnson, of Troy, Alabama, the Macon County Coroner told CNN in a phone call Sunday. Johnson was not a student at the university.

At least 16 people were injured as a result of the incident, with at least 12 of those injured by gunfire, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a post on X.

“Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” according to the university. Authorities did not say exactly how many others were wounded or provide information on their conditions.

Authorities have arrested Jaquez Myrick, 25, in connection with the shooting, according to a Sunday evening news release.

“Myrick was found leaving the scene of the shooting that occurred on the campus of Tuskegee University,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. “Myrick was arrested and charged federally with Possession of a Machine Gun.”

It’s unclear where Myrick is being held or if he has an attorney at this time. CNN has reached out to the law enforcement agency for more information.

The shooting is among at least 454 mass shootings reported so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter.

Homecoming week

Large crowds were gathered at the university on Saturday night to celebrate Tuskegee’s 100th homecoming week. Social media video shows people ducking for cover at a parking lot as gunshots rang out.

The university said law enforcement “have secured the scene” and the Alabama Bureau of Investigations is investigating.

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents,” Tuskegee University said. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Mark Brown, president and CEO of Tuskegee University, addressed the incident at the university’s Homecoming Convocation on Sunday morning.

“I now ask that you would join me in a brief moment of silence as we reflect on the lost soul and the parents, family members and friends that grieve, the concerns of all those parents who have children here, for the safety of their students and our students and faculty who may also grieve at this moment,” Brown said.

All classes on Monday have been canceled “as law enforcement continues to process the scene,” the state law enforcement agency said. “University grief counselors will be available for students in the chapel on Monday.”

The incident follows a series of shootings at homecoming events last month.

A shooting at Albany State University after a homecoming game on Oct. 19 left one dead and injured multiple others. It happened the same day three people were killed and eight others were injured when shots were fired at another homecoming event outside Lexington, Mississippi.

It also follows an October 12 shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville that left one man dead and injured another nine people after the school’s homecoming celebration.

Gun Violence

