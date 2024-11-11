LocalsInTheNFL Week 10 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The tenth week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week ten.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season begins on November 14 as the Eagles host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL Locals’ Week 10: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson recorded three solo tackles, one sack, one tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception returned for a touchdown against the Colts on Sunday.

Former Utah WR Devaughn Vele caught four passes for 39 yards and found the end zone for the first time against the Chiefs.

Two locals on the Falcons defense, Judge Memorial star Kaden Elliss and former Ute CB Clark Phillips III, were both in the top three for tackles against New Orleans. Elliss had 10 tackles (four solo) and Phillips posted a career-high with seven (five solo).

Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd had one of his best games of the season against Minnesota. He led the team in tackles with 16 (nine solo) which were both good for career highs.

In The Statsheet

Former BYU LB Sione Takitaki posted one solo tackle in the Partiots’ 19-3 win in Chicago.

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson had three total tackles (two solo) against the Patriots in week 10.

Former Pac-12 champion Utes TE Dalton Kincaid and safety Cole Bishop helped the Bills defeat the Colts in week 10. Kincaid caught two passes for 24 yards. Bishop posted one solo tackle.

Two Utah alums on the Colts, kicker Matt Gay and safety Julian Blackmon, got into the stat sheet against Buffalo. Blackmon had four total tackles (two solo). Gay went 2/2 on field goals and 2/2 on extra points.

Former Ute defensive stars, LB Cody Barton and DE Jonah Elliss, put up solid performances against the reigning champs in week 10. Barton had nine total tackles (two solo). Elliss posted three total tackles (two solo) and one pass breakup.

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier took 11 carries for 59 yards in New Orleans.

Former BYU QB Taysom Hill took four rushes for 14 yards and also had two receptions for 36 yards.

Former BYU LB Fred Warner led San Francisco in tackles with nine (six solo) in a three-point win over Tampa Bay.

East High standout Jaylen Warren led the Steelers in rushing with 14 carries for 66 yards. He also caught two passes for 29 yards.

Former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew had one solo tackle in a one-point win over the Commanders.

Two locals on the Commanders’ defense, Utah State LB Bobby Wagner and BYU CB Michael Davis, got into the stat sheet. Wagner posted seven total tackles (three solo). Davis had one tackle.

Orem High star Alohi Gilman recorded three solo tackles in a big win over the Titans in week 10.

Former Utah State LB Nick Vigil had two tackles (one solo) against the Eagles.

Bingham High star Dalton Schultz caught three passes for 66 yards against the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Secured The Win

Two former BYU Cougars on the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid and OL Kingsley Suamataia, picked up a nail-biting win over the Broncos to stay undefeated in week 10.

Former Utah OL Jackson Barton helped the Cardinals solidify their spot atop the NFC West with a win over the Jets on Sunday.

Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell and the Lions came back from a big deficit to defeat the Texans on Sunday Night Football.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge!

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Top Local NFL Performances? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports