Utah athletic director fined; police investigating alleged incident after BYU rivalry game

SALT LAKE CITY — After a big rivalry game between BYU and the University of Utah Saturday night, University Police are investigating possible bad fan behavior after an alleged incident on the field sidelines.

Meanwhile, the Utes fanbase, coaches and the team were expressing frustration with some of the calls made by the Big 12 officiating crew, which ultimately led to a public reprimand and fine issued to Utah athletic director Mark Harlan.

In a post shared on X, BYU’s head cheerleading coach Jocelyn Allan said a Utah fan threw a water bottle at her, knocking her unconscious. She said the fan was sitting in the south end zone’s table seats. She asked anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

This happened to the BYU cheer coach. If you saw anything or have video please let me know. pic.twitter.com/YRXzmY4CPM — Stevi Ginolfi (@stevikayg) November 10, 2024

The University of Utah told KSL TV Sunday night the “case is still under investigation. University Police are working to identify a suspect in the incident.”

KSL TV was unable to reach Allan for comment.

The investigation and questions into sportsmanship and professionalism post-game come after the two universities partnered with an initiative called “Rival Right.”

Utah students who spoke to KSL TV Sunday said they weren’t aware of the incident.

“I was too high up to see it,” said sophomore Jake Newhart. He said he didn’t “think anyone really obeyed the Rival Right.”

Utah sophomore Delaney Gallagher said energy was high in the student section.

“I think we could have kept our composure a bit better in ‘The Muss’ there, but it’s what’s going to happen sometimes when you take a hard loss like that,” she said. “I think it might have gotten out of hand a little bit at the end with some of that trash-throwing.”

She said she didn’t see Harlan confronting an official on the field either. Frustration from stunned Utes fans in the stands carried into a post-game press conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Farnsworth TV Sports (@samsworth_tv)

“I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight,” Harlan told media after the game.

He said the game was stolen from Utah.

In addition to the public reprimand, the Big 12 Conference issued Harlan a $40,000 fine Sunday.

“Mark’s comments irresponsibly challenged the professionalism of our officials and the integrity of the Big 12 Conference,” said Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. “There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way. Accordingly, this violation warrants a public reprimand and financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes professionalism, integrity, and fairness, and will continue to do so.”

Harlan wrote a response, saying he recognizes there are more appropriate times to address those concerns.

“Last night following our game against BYU, I made clear my feelings related to the game officiating. However, I recognize that there are more appropriate times and avenues to express those concerns, and I accept the consequences of my decision. My comments came after having just left our team locker room where our student-athletes were hurting and upset. The University of Utah is proud to be a member of the Big 12 Conference and we look forward to working with our peers to continue to enhance the league. BYU, Coach Sitake and their coaches and student-athletes are having a terrific season and we wish them the very best.”

“It’s disappointing, three fourth downs,” said Newhart. “I really thought we had it. And then we just didn’t, so we felt robbed.”

These students felt the taunting and cheering went both ways.

“You’re going to pick fun at both sides,” Gallagher said. “Having a name for the game and the rivalry such as ‘Holy War’ — it just shows that there’s going to be passion there. And I think the passion is all in good fun.”

She and Newhart said they understood where their school’s leadership was coming from.

“I think the athletic director was right in expressing his grief,” Newhart said, “and I don’t think he should’ve been fined.”

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV