ENTERTAINMENT

The fate of John Dutton revealed in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 premiere

Nov 11, 2024, 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:07 am

FILE — Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

FILE — Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

(Paramount Network)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)We now know the fate of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in “Yellowstone.”

The long-delayed second half of Season 5 debuted Sunday. Moments into the episode, the audience learns that Dutton, the patriarch of the family, had died from a gunshot wound.

While it is initially believed that Dutton has died at his own hand, it is later revealed that he was actually murdered in a scheme involving Sarah Atwood (played by Dawn Olivieri), who is romantically involved with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

Costner confirmed in June that he would not be returning for the new season.

The actor made the announcement in a video he shared on Instagram.

“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on ‘Horizon’ and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about ‘Yellowstone,’ that beloved series that I love, that I know you love,” Costner said. “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.”

The western “Horizon: An American Saga,” was the first of a planned multi-part film series, which ultimately did not break through at the box office.

“Yellowstone” viewers took to social media to lament the loss of Costner’s character and how he was written out of the show.

Some of his cast members shared in the sadness.

“It’s hard to imagine the show without him. But that’s always where the show was headed. It was, can these kids do it without him?” Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, told The Independent.

“So we all knew it was going to get there, we just didn’t know how or when, and clearly it was different than what we thought,” Grimes said. “But what it did do was ramp the show up to a 10 and now everything starts to unravel.”

“Yellowstone” airs on Paramount and is available for purchase on demand on Prime Video.

Lisa Respers France, CNN

The fate of John Dutton revealed in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 premiere

We now know the fate of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton on “Yellowstone.”

The fate of John Dutton revealed in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 premiere