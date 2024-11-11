On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

24 more monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina lab are recovered unharmed

Nov 11, 2024, 9:32 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 photo, a rhesus macaques monkey observes kayakers as they navigate al...

In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 photo, a rhesus macaques monkey observes kayakers as they navigate along the Silver River in Silver Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than half of the monkeys bred for medical research that escaped from a compound in South Carolina last week have now been recovered unharmed, officials said Sunday.

Twenty-four monkeys were captured on Sunday, a day after another of the 43 escaped monkeys was recovered.

A “sizeable group” remains active along the compound’s fence line and bedded down in the trees for the night, police in Yemassee, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Savannah, Georgia, said in a statement. Veterinarians have been examining the animals and initial reports indicate they are all in good health, police said.

The Rhesus macaques made a break for it Wednesday after an employee at the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee didn’t fully lock a door as she fed and checked on them, officials said.

Since their escape, the monkeys have explored the outer fence of the Alpha Genesis compound, cooing at the monkeys inside. The primates continued to interact with their companions inside the facility Saturday, which police have said was a positive sign.

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard has said that efforts to recover all the monkeys will continue for as long as it takes.

The monkeys are about the size of a cat. They are all females weighing about 7 pounds (3 kilograms).

Alpha Genesis, federal health officials and police all said the monkeys pose no risk to public health. The facility breeds the monkeys to sell to medical and other researchers.

Alpha Genesis provides primates for research worldwide at its compound in Yemassee, according to its website.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of "Wicked" on Nov. 9, 2024, a...

Associated Press

Mattel says it ‘deeply’ regrets misprint on ‘Wicked’ dolls packaging that links to porn site

Toy giant Mattel says it “deeply” regrets an error on the packaging of its “Wicked” movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.

25 minutes ago

Julie Johnson and her husband bought their four-bedroom home on Facebook Marketplace for just over ...

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Buying a home is expensive. What about ordering one for delivery?

Manufactured housing, are homes made in a factory rather than constructed on site, and they have been surging in popularity this year amid America’s housing crisis.

1 hour ago

People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom on Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo....

Associated Press

Engines on 1.4 million Honda vehicles might fail, so US regulators open an investigation

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that engines can fail on as many as 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles.

1 hour ago

A Red Lobster in Fairfax, Virginia, in June. Red Lobster real estate is proving to be appealing to ...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Red Lobster and TGI Fridays are closing. Here’s what’s moving in

In Woodbridge, Virginia, LongHorn Steakhouse will take over an old TGI Fridays. In Watertown, New, York, a former Red Lobster is being converted to a Northern Credit Union bank. And Chick-fil-A is taking over a shuttered Red Lobster in Naples, Florida.

1 hour ago

In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 photo, a rhesus macaques monkey observes kayakers as they navigate al...

Associated Press

24 more monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina lab are recovered unharmed

Authorities say more than half of the monkeys bred for medical research that escaped from a compound in South Carolina have been recovered unharmed.

2 hours ago

FILE — Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

The fate of John Dutton revealed in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 premiere

We now know the fate of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton on “Yellowstone.”

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

24 more monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina lab are recovered unharmed