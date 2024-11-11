Meet Archie, Utah Hockey Club’s New Team Dog

On the Site:
Nov 11, 2024, 11:10 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club has a new team pup after the franchise announced an official partnership with America First Credit Union and America’s VetDogs, a New York based national nonprofit providing service dogs to veterans and first responders, free of charge. As part of America’s VetDogs Puppy with a Purpose program, a 13-week-old black Labrador Retriever named “Archie,” will become a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

Utah Hockey Club’s new dog

For the next 14-16 months, Archie will undergo basic training and socialization with Utah Hockey Club’s staff, fans and the public. Throughout the NHL season, Utah Hockey Club will host Archie at community events and select home games at Delta Center, shaping him into a confident and calm future service dog.

“America’s VetDogs is proud to partner with Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union to co-raise Archie during the team’s inaugural NHL season,” John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs said. “Archie will become a beloved part of the club, and we are deeply grateful to both Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union for their unwavering support of our organization, as well as their commitment to serving our nation’s veterans and first responders.”

“Utah Hockey Club has been committed to making a meaningful impact in our community since day one,” Kari Larson, senior vice president of community relations for Utah Hockey Club said. “Our partnership with America’s VetDogs and America First Credit Union to raise Archie is a meaningful way to honor and give back to a veteran or first responder who has served our country. We can’t wait for our players, fans, and community members to meet Archie and be a part of this important journey together.”

Meet Archie

Named after Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, Archie will focus on mastering basic commands and building social skills to prepare for his formal training at America’s VetDogs campus and eventually, a successful service dog for a veteran or first responder in need. 

Once he’s grown and ready, Archie will return to America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal service dog training. Following his training, Archie will then be matched at no cost with a veteran, active-duty service member, or first responder with disabilities.

Fans can meet Archie during the Utah Hockey Club’s Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 15 when the team takes on the Vegas Golden Knights. Archie will be available for a meet-and-greet event on the main concourse that evening, providing fans with an opportunity to meet him and learn more about the program.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now return home and begin a three-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

