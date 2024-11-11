On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Hunters want to donate game meat to food banks, but Utah doesn’t allow it

Nov 11, 2024, 12:09 PM

Food pantries are low on supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. But...

Food pantries are low on supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. But state regulation won't allow it. Photo credit: The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.Food pantries are low on supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. But state regulation won't allow it. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY BRITT JOHNSON, KSLNEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Food pantries are low on food supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. However, regulations don’t allow it.

The Utah Food Bank requires donated food to have the USDA stamp of approval. Manager at Champion Meats Shane Brown said for game meat, that’s tough to do.

“The problem is you can’t certify game meat that’s wild game, because for it to be inspected, it has to be killed under inspection,” he said.

The Utah Food Bank maintains the regulations to protect public health.  While Brown understands, he also sees his customers trying to help people who are facing food insecurity, especially since local food pantries have seen a huge increase in demand this season.

“(There are) people every year that ask us to donate (their game meat) and we can’t because it’s against the law,” Brown said

Some states, such as Maine and Wisconsin, have been able to accept game meat donations safely.

Maine’s website explained that donated game meat is processed at approved facilities. Other guidelines must be met, too. For example, donated meat can not be harvested from animals in “Do Not Eat” areas.

Brown said he’s hopeful that Utah will change some regulations.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Payson Jr. High student in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to school

A student is in custody after allegedly bringing a firearm into the school building Monday morning, school officials say.

2 minutes ago

Food pantries are low on supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. But...

Britt Johnson, KSLNewsRadio

Hunters want to donate game meat to food banks, but Utah doesn’t allow it

Food pantries are low on supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. But state regulation won't allow it.

60 minutes ago

A CANstruction competition winner from 2023. Mickey Mouse took home "Best Original Design" in a com...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Looking Out for the Good: ‘CANstruction’ design competition in downtown SLC to help Utah Food Bank

A design competition in downtown Salt Lake City aims to bring together construction designers for the cause of ending hunger.

2 hours ago

Mark Harlan makes remarks after BYU vs Utah rivalry game on Nov. 9, 2024, stating he was "disgusted...

Shelby Lofton

Utah athletic director fined; police investigating alleged incident after BYU rivalry game

After an initiative was made addressing sportsmanship ahead of the BYU vs. Utah rivalry game, post-game fallout is challenging whether it was taken seriously.

6 hours ago

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10,...

Mark Jones

President Nelson dedicates the Deseret Peak Utah Temple; 200th worldwide

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Deseret Peak Utah Temple on Sunday.

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Provo first responder killed in hiking accident in Garfield County

A Provo first responder died in a hiking accident on Saturday in Garfield County.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Hunters want to donate game meat to food banks, but Utah doesn’t allow it