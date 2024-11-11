Hunters want to donate game meat to food banks, but Utah doesn’t allow it

SALT LAKE CITY — Food pantries are low on food supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. However, regulations don’t allow it.

The Utah Food Bank requires donated food to have the USDA stamp of approval. Manager at Champion Meats Shane Brown said for game meat, that’s tough to do.

“The problem is you can’t certify game meat that’s wild game, because for it to be inspected, it has to be killed under inspection,” he said.

The Utah Food Bank maintains the regulations to protect public health. While Brown understands, he also sees his customers trying to help people who are facing food insecurity, especially since local food pantries have seen a huge increase in demand this season.

“(There are) people every year that ask us to donate (their game meat) and we can’t because it’s against the law,” Brown said

Some states, such as Maine and Wisconsin, have been able to accept game meat donations safely.

Maine’s website explained that donated game meat is processed at approved facilities. Other guidelines must be met, too. For example, donated meat can not be harvested from animals in “Do Not Eat” areas.

Brown said he’s hopeful that Utah will change some regulations.