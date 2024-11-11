TV Info, Kickoff Time Announced For First Big 12 Edition Of BYU/Arizona State
Nov 11, 2024, 11:55 AM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football and Arizona State are back in a conference again for the first time since they were in the WAC.
The two Western foes will meet again as conference mates on Saturday, November 23, in Tempe, this time in the Big 12 Conference.
#BYU at Arizona State on November 23 will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio.
BYU’s first trip to Tempe since 1997.#BYUFootball
On Monday, the kickoff time and TV info were announced for the matchup.
BYU will face Arizona State at 1:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.
The Sun Devils lead the all-time series against BYU, 20-8. However, BYU has won the previous three meetings.
The most recent matchup was in Provo three seasons ago, with BYU taking down the Sun Devils in a 27-17 upset victory.
BYU’s last visit to Tempe was in 1997. The Cougars defeated the 13th-ranked Sun Devils 13-10.
Both BYU and Arizona State have far exceeded everyone’s expectations this season. BYU is 9-0 and 6-0 in Big 12 Conference play. Entering the year, BYU was picked in the preseason media poll to finish 13th.
Arizona State was picked to finish 16th in the preseason poll. The Sun Devils have looked nothing close to a last-place team, jumping out to a 7-2 record and 4-2 mark in Big 12 play.
Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season
Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13
Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15
Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14
Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9
Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28
Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19
Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35
Oct. 26 — No. 11 BYU 37, UCF 24
Nov. 9 — No. 9 BYU 22, Utah 21
November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 30 | Houston Cougars
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
