TV Info, Kickoff Time Announced For First Big 12 Edition Of BYU/Arizona State

Nov 11, 2024, 11:55 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football and Arizona State are back in a conference again for the first time since they were in the WAC.

The two Western foes will meet again as conference mates on Saturday, November 23, in Tempe, this time in the Big 12 Conference.

On Monday, the kickoff time and TV info were announced for the matchup.

BYU will face Arizona State at 1:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.

The Sun Devils lead the all-time series against BYU, 20-8. However, BYU has won the previous three meetings.

The most recent matchup was in Provo three seasons ago, with BYU taking down the Sun Devils in a 27-17 upset victory.

BYU’s last visit to Tempe was in 1997. The Cougars defeated the 13th-ranked Sun Devils 13-10.

Both BYU and Arizona State have far exceeded everyone’s expectations this season. BYU is 9-0 and 6-0 in Big 12 Conference play. Entering the year, BYU was picked in the preseason media poll to finish 13th.

Arizona State was picked to finish 16th in the preseason poll. The Sun Devils have looked nothing close to a last-place team, jumping out to a 7-2 record and 4-2 mark in Big 12 play.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28

Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19

Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

Oct. 26 — No. 11 BYU 37, UCF 24

Nov. 9 — No. 9 BYU 22, Utah 21

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

