2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 11: Shedeur Sanders Moves To Top Spot

SALT LAKE CITY – The latest week in Big 12 top players has a new leader, well co-leaders. After Week 10, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a huge game. The Buffaloes defeated Texas Tech with a strong second half by outscoring the Red Raiders 31-14 to win 41-27.

The performance from Sanders moves him into a tie with his own teammate, Travis Hunter. This week, Hunter had a good game with nine catches, 99 yards, and one touchdown, but that was not enough to crack the top six this week.

The two are currently tied at the top. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is next in line but he is hurt and missed this week and could be out for more time. Missing time will make it hard for the Sun Devils running back to win this award.

Next is UCF running back R.J. Harvey to round out the top four and he is the lowest-ranking player in the running to be considered the best player in the conference. Beyond him, it will take a player to get a few first- or second-place finishes to move to the top.

As usual, season-long results—now up to 38 total players—can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

First Place = Six Points

Second Place = Five Points

Third Place = Four Points

Fourth Place = Three Points

Fifth Place = Two Points

Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 10 Players Of The Week

1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders is why the Colorado Buffaloes are having a great turnaround season and have this team in contention for a Big 12 title after winning just four games last year. This week, Sanders had four total touchdowns — three through the air and one on the ground — with 291 passing yards and a modest 16 on the ground.

Colorado took care of business in its win over Texas Tech, keeping the Buffs on track to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game.

2. Rocco Becht, QB, Iowa State

While the Cyclones have lost back-to-back games and are in a tough spot if they want to win a Big 12 title, there can be no blame on quarterback Rocco Becht.

He threw for 383 passing yards and three touchdowns but it was not enough as Iowa State came up short against Kansas, losing 45-36.

Rocco Becht : 24/37 for a season-high 383 yards, 3 TD’s, INT & a 173.2 QB Rating pic.twitter.com/UbclW4Isdp — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) November 10, 2024

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Daniels was the victor at Arrowhead Stadium against Iowa State this weekend as the Kansas Jayhawks have now won two of three games. Daniels showed off why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. He did what needed to win with 295 passing yards, two touchdowns, 68 rushing yards, and one touchdown in an upset win.

Jalon Daniels responds with his own dart to Luke Grimm for the 70 yard TD. 💥💥#Big12FB | @KU_Football

pic.twitter.com/vBVS9udtZu — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 9, 2024

4. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Harvey had another great performance, stacking his seventh game this season with multiple touchdowns and over 100 yards on the ground. He finished with 127 yards in the 35-31 loss to Arizona State on Saturday afternoon. The Knights are sitting at only four wins so it is a testament to how good Harvey is despite being on a team that still has work to do to make it to a bowl game.

If ‘around’ does not work, then ‘through’ just might 🤯 RJ Harvey to the HOUSE!#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Uf7U8i2aZU — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 10, 2024

5. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez makes this list for the second consecutive week. He was literally all over the field, trying to slow down the Colorado offense. Of his 17 total tackles, 13 were solo, plus he had a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

This was his fifth game of the year with double-digit tackles.

6. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Brooks had another 100-plus yard game which is something he has done in each and every game this season. On Saturday against Colorado, he had 137 on the ground and a touchdown, plus 37 receiving yards. Brooks also became the all-time leading rusher in Texas Tech history in Saturday’s game.

History. Congratulations to Tahj Brooks on becoming our all-time leading rusher!@just_tahj | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/sZdGjl4l6B — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 10, 2024

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah – Four tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack.

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State – Eight catches, 167 yards, and two touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner, WR, Kansas – Four catches, 136 yards, and one touchdown.

Mello Dotson, DB, Kansas – Interception for a touchdown.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado – Nine catches for 99 yards and one touchdown.

BJ Green II, DE, Colorado – Three tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

Nikhai Hill-Green, LB, Colorado – Nine tackles, six solo, 0.5 tackles for a loss, and one interception.

Tyrin Bradley Jr., LB, West Virginia – Seven tackles, one tackle for a loss, fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Anthony Wilson, Jr., S, West Virginia – 11 tackles, a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State – Seven catches, 99 yards, and two touchdowns.

Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State – 161 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Travis Jackson, DL, TCU – Two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one interception.

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Oklahoma State – Seven catches, 101 yards, and one touchdown.

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (24 points)

1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (24 points)

3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (20 points)

4. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (19 points)

5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (12 points)

5. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (12 Points)

7. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (10 points)

8. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State (Nine points)

9. Rocco Becht, QB. Iowa State (Seven points)

9. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas (Seven points)

9. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State (Seven points)

12. Caleb McCullough, DB, Arizona State (Six points)

12. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas (Six Points)

12. Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State (Six points)

15. Bryson Washington, RB, Baylor (Five Ponts)

15. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (Five points)

15. Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU (Five points)

18. A.J. Haulcy, DB, Houston (Four points)

18. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State (Four points)

18. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)

18. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)

18. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)

23. Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State (Three points)

23. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)

23. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Three points)

26. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)

26. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)

26. DJ Giddins, RB, Kansas State (Two points)

26. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (Two points)

26. Jaylon Jackson, RB. Iowa State (Two points)

26. Carsen Hanson, RB, Iowa State (Two points)

26. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia (Two points)

33. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)

33. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)

33. A.J. McCarty, DB, Texas Tech (One point)

33. Zeon Chriss, QB, Houston (One point)

33. Micah Bernard, RB, Utah (One point)

33. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (One point)

Want more coverage of Big 12 Football? Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @JeremyMauss