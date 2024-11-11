On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UHC, local law enforcement celebrate Veterans Day by hitting the floor — literally

Nov 11, 2024, 1:14 PM

The "22 for 22" challenge is 22 pushups for 22 days leading up to Veterans Day. In honor of the onc...

The "22 for 22" challenge is 22 pushups for 22 days leading up to Veterans Day. In honor of the once-accurate number of 22 veterans who commit suicide every day. That number has now risen, but the challenge remains to raise awareness. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — On Monday, multiple law enforcement members and veterans hit the floor with the Utah Hockey Club by putting their arms to the test.

Coming together in the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, those participating were doing push-ups in sync at UHC’s training and practice facility to show support for one another.

“In Clearfield City, we consider (ourselves) the military city of Utah with Hill Air Force Base, and we show our appreciation each month by wearing our military badges in November and in May to support the military and our veterans,” said Kelly Bennett, Chief of Police Clearfield Police Department.

CPD was one of the many local and federal law enforcement agencies that showed up alongside UHC in support of the “22 for 22″ Challenge — an event that raises awareness surrounding the military suicide crisis.

“The number may be dated, but 22 veterans every day commit suicide and I do 22 (pushups) for 22 (days) and finish on Veterans Day,” said Naomi Keller, who works with Salt Lake City law enforcement. 

Keller is right  — that number has risen. A study of years past published in 2024 showed the number of veterans who take their own lives is now actually closer to 40 or 45, according to the Mission Roll Call.

Still, Keller’s “22 for 22” challenge remains, to raise awareness for veterans in need of support. She called it an honor to work alongside law enforcement officers, veterans, and the community who may face these challenges.

During Monday’s challenge, Keller counted out the push-ups as she performed them alongside the team.

Teaming up with UHC to spread this message of support she said is even better.

“Everybody’s a human being. And we all face our own struggles,” she said. “Some of us do it internally and some of us are comfortable talking about it with the world. And we’re hoping to destigmatize talking about mental health and wellness and it’s okay not to be okay … If somebody’s not okay just ask them. Asking them if they’re considering committing suicide is not gonna make them commit suicide. It gives them the okay that it’s alright to talk.”

UHC debuted a new team dog on Monday as a part of the Veterans Day holiday. The young black lab named Archie made an adorable appearance at the event. Archie will train with the team for the net 12 to 14 months and eventually become a support dog to a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The "22 for 22" challenge is 22 pushups for 22 days leading up to Veterans Day. In honor of the onc...

Karah Brackin

UHC, local law enforcement celebrate Veterans Day by hitting the floor — literally

Utah Hockey Club and local law enforcement came together to do "22 for 22" pushups in honor of Veterans Day.

5 seconds ago

FILE - A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Payson Jr. High student in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to school

A student is in custody after allegedly bringing a firearm into the school building Monday morning, school officials say.

7 minutes ago

Food pantries are low on supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. But...

Britt Johnson, KSLNewsRadio

Hunters want to donate game meat to food banks, but Utah doesn’t allow it

Food pantries are low on supply, and many hunters would like to donate some of their game meat. But state regulation won't allow it.

1 hour ago

A CANstruction competition winner from 2023. Mickey Mouse took home "Best Original Design" in a com...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Looking Out for the Good: ‘CANstruction’ design competition in downtown SLC to help Utah Food Bank

A design competition in downtown Salt Lake City aims to bring together construction designers for the cause of ending hunger.

2 hours ago

Mark Harlan makes remarks after BYU vs Utah rivalry game on Nov. 9, 2024, stating he was "disgusted...

Shelby Lofton

Utah athletic director fined; police investigating alleged incident after BYU rivalry game

After an initiative was made addressing sportsmanship ahead of the BYU vs. Utah rivalry game, post-game fallout is challenging whether it was taken seriously.

6 hours ago

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Nov. 10,...

Mark Jones

President Nelson dedicates the Deseret Peak Utah Temple; 200th worldwide

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Deseret Peak Utah Temple on Sunday.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

UHC, local law enforcement celebrate Veterans Day by hitting the floor — literally