UHC, local law enforcement celebrate Veterans Day by hitting the floor — literally

KEARNS — On Monday, multiple law enforcement members and veterans hit the floor with the Utah Hockey Club by putting their arms to the test.

Coming together in the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, those participating were doing push-ups in sync at UHC’s training and practice facility to show support for one another.

“In Clearfield City, we consider (ourselves) the military city of Utah with Hill Air Force Base, and we show our appreciation each month by wearing our military badges in November and in May to support the military and our veterans,” said Kelly Bennett, Chief of Police Clearfield Police Department.

CPD was one of the many local and federal law enforcement agencies that showed up alongside UHC in support of the “22 for 22″ Challenge — an event that raises awareness surrounding the military suicide crisis.

“The number may be dated, but 22 veterans every day commit suicide and I do 22 (pushups) for 22 (days) and finish on Veterans Day,” said Naomi Keller, who works with Salt Lake City law enforcement.

Keller is right — that number has risen. A study of years past published in 2024 showed the number of veterans who take their own lives is now actually closer to 40 or 45, according to the Mission Roll Call.

Still, Keller’s “22 for 22” challenge remains, to raise awareness for veterans in need of support. She called it an honor to work alongside law enforcement officers, veterans, and the community who may face these challenges.

During Monday’s challenge, Keller counted out the push-ups as she performed them alongside the team.

Teaming up with UHC to spread this message of support she said is even better.

“Everybody’s a human being. And we all face our own struggles,” she said. “Some of us do it internally and some of us are comfortable talking about it with the world. And we’re hoping to destigmatize talking about mental health and wellness and it’s okay not to be okay … If somebody’s not okay just ask them. Asking them if they’re considering committing suicide is not gonna make them commit suicide. It gives them the okay that it’s alright to talk.”

UHC debuted a new team dog on Monday as a part of the Veterans Day holiday. The young black lab named Archie made an adorable appearance at the event. Archie will train with the team for the net 12 to 14 months and eventually become a support dog to a veteran or first responder with disabilities.