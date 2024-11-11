Utah’s Teams Honor Service Members On Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY- Both professional and college teams from around the state of Utah honored members of the United States Military on Veterans Day 2024.

Each year we honor those who have served or are currently serving in the United States Military for their efforts and sacrifices in protecting our freedoms at home and abroad.

Utah Jazz

Today we honor those who go have served and sacrificed for our country💙❤️ We were honored to hold our annual open scrimmage at Hill Air Force this year for all of the service members and their families stationed there! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pMQft8MnxK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 11, 2024

Utah Hockey Club

Utah Hockey Club participating in the 22 in 22 Challenge with veterans and law enforcement officers. Vejmelka got some puppy love while doing pushups 😂#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/6o0QTrd5Od — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 11, 2024

Utah Hockey Club players participate in the “22 in 22 challenge” with veterans and law enforcement officials to raise awareness surrounding the military suicide crisis pic.twitter.com/Wgu9pYtkBR — Utah Hockey Club PR (@UtahHC_PR) November 11, 2024

Real Salt Lake And Utah Royals

Today and every day we thank Veterans everywhere for their service ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AnyTKFEDKv — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 11, 2024

Today we honor all who have protected and served our country and all those who continue to do so. We thank you today and everyday 💙 pic.twitter.com/CuOxBMh35o — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) November 11, 2024

BYU Cougars

“Peacemaking is a big part of the BYU mission and also of military planning and diplomacy.” For exceptional service in building diplomacy, BYU history professor & recently retired Army Col. Mark Choate has been awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit.https://t.co/aoJ5l2m95E — BYU (@BYU) November 11, 2024

Utah Utes

This Veterans Day, we honor & thank the brave men & women who have served in our nation’s military. Our week of events to celebrate veterans culminates with our annual Veterans Day Commemoration on Friday, where we will honor 11 Utah veterans. 🗓 https://t.co/F7sixqTIVV pic.twitter.com/7d84fSYszt — University of Utah (@UUtah) November 11, 2024

Utah State Aggies

Honoring all of the brave and courageous veterans who served our country. #VeteransDay🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nUyhrthbIb — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) November 11, 2024

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Honoring the courage and sacrifice of our veterans today and every day. Thank you for your service and dedication 🇺🇸 #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/kSNWCrgyI7 — SUU Thunderbirds ⚡️ (@SUUThunderbirds) November 11, 2024

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

