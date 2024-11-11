Payson Jr. High student in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to school

PAYSON — A student is in custody after allegedly bringing a firearm into the school building Monday morning, school officials say.

According to Payson Junior High School, there was a report of a student with a firearm inside the school, which prompted the school’s resource officer and administration to search for the student.

“The student was taken into custody, and the firearm was located and secured,” the school said in a Facebook post.

The school did not provide any details about how officials learned of the student’s possession of the firearm or why the student brought it to school.

“While these types of incidents can be concerning, there is no longer a threat posed to students or staff,” the school said. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure the continued safety of our school community. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the situation.”