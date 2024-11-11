Egor Demin Becomes First BYU Player To Earn Weekly Big 12 Award

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball guard Egor Demin earned a weekly Big 12 award.

The Big 12 Conference named Demin Co-Newcomer of the Week. He shared the recognition with Kansas guard Zeke Mayo.

Demin is the first BYU men’s basketball player to earn a Big 12 weekly award recognition.

Last season’s BYU team did not earn any individual weekly awards.

Demin shined as BYU’s starting point guard with Dallin Hall out.

The former Real Madrid standout averaged 19.0 points, 9.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in BYU’s opening week victories.

Demin’s collegiate debut saw the Moscow, Russia native score 18 points and dished out 11 assists in an 88-50 win over Central Arkansas. It was the first time a Big 12 Conference freshman has scored 10+ points and had 10+ assists in a debut since Trae Young.

Along with making a name for himself in Big 12 history, Demin made BYU history with the performance passing for the most dimes in a BYU debut.

National college basketball analysts were buzzing about Demin after his debut. College hoops insider Jon Rothstein said Demin would make BYU “appointment TV” during the 2024-25 season.

Heralded BYU basketball freshman

Demin is the first five-star signee in the internet era for BYU basketball.

The 6-foot-9 guard is projected as an NBA Lottery Pick in next June’s NBA Draft.

BYU basketball is back in action this Wednesday as it hosts Queens University. Then, on Saturday afternoon, they welcome the University of Idaho.

After week one, the Big 12 weekly award was to Kansas star Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson was named Big 12 Player of the Week. He averaged 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in a perfect two-game homestand that included a home victory over North Carolina at Allen Fieldhouse.

