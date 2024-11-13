Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

This article about home appliances is presented by Appliance Man.

Introduction

Despite many recent closures of local home appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah’s trusted appliance business and is here to stay. Their team has some of the best-trained techs in the industry to provide you with reliable service on new or existing machines.

Whether you need a quick repair or a complete installation, Appliance Man’s technicians can handle any job with precision and care. Discover how Appliance Man can serve you and your home’s needs.

History and Background

Appliance Man is a locally owned family business that was originally founded in the ’70s as “Dan’s Maytag” store. Many may remember Dan’s infamous slogan, “Dan Dan the Maytag Man,” which aired across local radio stations. This catchy slogan became a household name, making Dan’s Maytag a beloved local home appliance brand.

When John Rushton purchased the business in 2010 after Dan retired, he changed the company’s name to Appliance Man to honor the old slogan and the company’s history. John’s vision was to modernize the business while preserving its rich heritage, ensuring that long-time customers felt a sense of continuity.

Now, the store boasts a 2,000-square-foot showroom with featured appliances from Maytag, Speed Queen, and Whirlpool. Its trained technicians have over 100 years of combined experience and know all the ins and outs of household devices. Plus, the store is dog-friendly, so bring your pup along next time you visit!

Commitment to Quality Service

Appliance Man is dedicated to providing top-quality service to their customers, earning them the trust of Utah shoppers. Their commitment to excellence is evident in every interaction, from the initial consultation to the final service call.

Their experienced technicians offer maintenance, repairs, tune-ups, and appliance assessments to ensure your home appliances are well-operating. This expertise gives you peace of mind as you go about daily living in your home. Knowing that your appliances are in good hands lets you focus on what truly matters.

Competitive Pricing and Customized Service

Product experts are available on-site to help you select the right product for your needs and application. We encourage customers to consult one of our team members before their home appliance purchase to take advantage of their expertise.

In addition, Appliance Man has a pricing guarantee that matches those found in big box stores. They also offer short-term loans to put your purchase on a no-credit payment plan and list a number of promotions and rebates on their site for you to check at your convenience. This pricing transparency ensures every customer can find a solution that fits their budget and needs.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

At Appliance Man, they are committed to customer satisfaction. Their carefully selected products are high-quality, ensuring years of reliable use, and their experts have a wealth of knowledge to answer any question.

Not only do we have better brands, but they also have better service than big-box stores. See why they’ve earned 4.7 stars on Google with over 300 reviews!

Conclusion

Although many other local and big-store appliance businesses have closed, Appliance Man remains a fixture in the local economy. Visit them today and see why thousands of Utahns trust them with their home needs. Their doors are open 8 am-6 pm Monday through Friday and 9 am-3 pm on Saturdays.

