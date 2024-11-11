On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Prosecutors dismiss drug charges against Kamas woman charged with murdering her husband

Nov 11, 2024, 2:47 PM

Summit County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss two charges against Kouri Richins, a Kamas wom...

Summit County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss two charges against Kouri Richins, a Kamas woman facing trial for the murder of her husband, as attorneys prepare for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday. (Rick Boomer, Associated Press)

(Rick Boomer, Associated Press)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Prosecutors filed a motion on Friday to dismiss two charges against Kouri Darden Richins, a Kamas woman facing trial for the murder of her husband.

The filing asked the court to dismiss the charges without prejudice, meaning prosecutors would like to have the option to file charges against her again.

The motion comes before a hearing Tuesday morning where attorneys are expected to debate multiple other motions — including requests from Kouri Richins’ attorneys to split the charges into separate trials, to have 12 rather than eight jurors and to reconsider whether she can be released on bail.

Kouri Richins is charged with aggravated murder and attempted criminal homicide, both first-degree felonies; two counts of distributing a controlled substance — which will now likely be dismissed by the judge; two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of filing a fraudulent insurance claim, all second-degree felonies; and three counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

She is a real estate agent and mother of three who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief before being accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, over a year after his death. Kouri Richins pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik ruled in June 2023 that Kouri Richins should not be released on bail, saying there is substantial evidence for the charges against her.

Her attorneys, Kathryn Nestor and Wendy Lewis, argued things have changed in the case and that Mrazik should reconsider the ruling. Specifically, the motion said prosecutors have decided they will not seek the death penalty, there has been more evidence presented in the case, Kouri Richins has not been violent and her relationship with her sons has been damaged due to her incarceration.

They also argued that having all of the charges presented at the same trial would be prejudicial against Richins. The attorneys asked to try the aggravated murder and insurance fraud charges in one trial, and the attempted aggravated murder and mortgage fraud charges in a second trial.

Prosecutors, however, argued in a motion on Friday that the requirements for separating the charges have not been met and all of the offenses are connected.

Eric Richins, 39, was found at home on March 4, 2022, with five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl in his system when he died, according to a toxicology report.

Kouri Richins’ jury trial is set to begin on April 28 and is expected to last about three weeks.

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

