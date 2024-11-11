BYU Women’s Soccer Earns At-Large Bid In 2024 NCAA Tournament

PROVO, Utah – For the seventh year in a row, BYU women’s soccer is dancing.

On Monday, BYU soccer received an at-large bid in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Cougars earned a 7-seed from the NCAA Selection Committee.

It’s the tenth time in program history that BYU received a seed in the 64-team field.

BYU enters the NCAA Tournament with a 9-6-5 record. The young roster, which features only two seniors and 11 freshmen, was on the bubble for most of the season until a breakthrough victory at Texas Tech on October 25.

BYU Women’s Soccer vs. Santa Clara

BYU will open the 2024 NCAA Tournament against former WCC foe Santa Clara.

The match will occur on Friday, November 15, at 6 p.m. (MST) at South Field in Provo.

Tickets go on sale for existing season ticket holders beginning Tuesday. Then, the remaining tickets will go on sale for the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The winner of BYU/Santa Clara will face either 2-seed North Carolina or USC Upstate. BYU defeated North Carolina last season in a historic Elite Eight victory to advance to its second College Cup in three years.

The road to Cary starts NOW ⚽️🏆✨#NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/9NgBUvZaas — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 11, 2024

BYU’s NCAA Tournament history

The 2024 NCAA Tournament bid marks the 25th tournament appearance in program history. Like the previous 24 bids, BYU is led by head coach Jennifer Rockwood.

During her time as the head coach, Rockwood has led BYU to 30 victories in the NCAA Tournament.

