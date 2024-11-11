On the Site:
CRIME

Logan retail theft call turns into a police pursuit and SWAT response

Nov 11, 2024, 4:16 PM

A Logan police cruiser is pictured outside the department on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

FILE - A Logan police cruiser is pictured outside the department on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A man with several warrants for his arrest led officers on a chase after allegedly trying to steal at least $1,000 worth of merchandise from a grocery store, police say.

On Friday, Logan police responded to a trespassing call at the Walmart on 1150 S. 100 West. According to the police affidavit, Robert Keith Bloomer, 53, was trying to walk out of the store with a cart of unpaid items.


“When confronted by loss prevention, he pushed the cart to them and told them to take it, then left in a truck,” the affidavit reported.

Logan police officers found Bloomer’s truck driving near 630 S. Main Street and performed a traffic stop. The affidavit reported that the truck stopped briefly, a woman and a dog got out of it, and Blommer drove away, prompting officers to pursue him.


During the chase, the affidavit stated that Blommer was driving without his turn signal, failed to obey traffic laws, and was putting the public in harm’s way.

Police reported that even after crashing his car in the Providence area, he kept fleeing from police. It wasn’t until his second crash involving “several civilian cars” that he stopped fleeing from police, the affidavit stated.

Police said Blommer barricaded himself inside his truck and told police that he was “Jessie Bennett” and he had a firearm on him. Due to his claiming he had a firearm, police called SWAT to assist.

According to police, several hours of negotiations with Blommer were required before he exited the truck and was arrested without further incident.

During a search of Blommer’s truck, the affidavit reported that it was stolen. The temporary tag on the car was also reported as stolen and did not belong to the truck. A tinted license plate cover was also placed over the tag.

Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, an open container of alcohol, and the ID and several bank cards of another person were found in the truck, according to police.

Police said that Blommer agreed to a drug test, that showed he took methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court records, Blommer had nine warrants for his arrest and a history of fleeing police. In 2024, Bloomer was accused of stealing cars in Farmington, Nephi, and American Fork.

Blommer was booked into the Cache County Jail on 22 charges, including reckless engagement, reckless driving, failing to respond to the command of a police officer, possessing a firearm as a restricted person, retail theft in value between $500 to $1,500, and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Logan retail theft call turns into a police pursuit and SWAT response