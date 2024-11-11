On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Comments On Post-Rivalry Game Drama

Nov 11, 2024, 3:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY—  Utah AD Mark Harlan created national headlines for his immediate reaction to Utah’s stunning 22-21 loss to rival BYU.

League Commissioner Brett Yormark and the Conference issued a public reprimand and fine for Utah’s Director of Athletics.

In his press conference on Monday, head coach Kyle Whittingham shared his thoughts on what transpired.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kyle Whittingham On Mark Harlan’s Post-Game Actions

“I’ll just say that everyone’s emotions were running high after the game,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It was an intense battle. It’s just one of those things that when you’re in the moment, sometimes you say or do things that maybe you wouldn’t have otherwise, me included.”

Given the game’s final moments, it’s understandable that emotions are high—for everyone in red. Coach Whittingham was clearly frustrated during his post-game press conference over how things unfolded in the final moments. Unfortunately, fans threw water bottles and trash onto the field to express their disappointment and frustration with the game.

In fact, it seemed only the players showed the sort of grace and restraint you’d expect from those in leadership positions. The young men had just spent the previous 60 minutes putting it all on the line for Utah were the ones that represented the program the best on Saturday night.

Perception Following Mark Harlan’s Actions

As the Big 12 Conference made clear, Harlan’s actions had immediate consequences. However, the impact of his decisions could be felt for some time.

Results matter in collegiate sports, but public perception is nearly as important. A program’s reputation can significantly impact its ability to attract top high school talent. Coaches need to sell recruits on the school’s culture, facilities, and overall success. However, perception can influence how easy or difficult that is.

Perception impacts fan attendance, engagement, and general interest. A positive image in success and, maybe more importantly, failure is vital to how fans feel about the program. Alumni and fans have to live their everyday lives with the perception and reputation the program earns.

The players put their individual reputations on the line and are exposed to the most criticism or praise on a weekly basis. They need leaders who can represent them properly on a larger scale.

Considering the growing importance of public perception in collegiate athletics, his comments deserve to be met with criticism. It’s about putting the brand first, and his emotionally charged commentary poorly reflects Utah Athletics and the University of Utah.

Big 12, Commissioner Brett Yormark Announce Public Reprimand, $40k Fine For Mark Harlan

In a public statement, the league announced a public reprimand and fine:

“In accordance with the Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand of University of Utah’s Director of Athletics Mark Harlan for his actions at the conclusion of the game against BYU and his comments following the game. Additionally, he will be issued a $40,000 fine. Harlans has been informed that a repeat of such behaviour will result in a more serious penalty.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


“Mark’s comments irresponsibly challenged the professionalism of our officials and the integrity of the Big 12 Conference,” said Brett Yormark. “There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way. Accordingly, this violation warrants a public reprimand and financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes professionalism, integrity, and fairness, and will continue to do so.”

Utah AD Mark Harlan Issues Apology

Shortly after the Big 12 issued their punishment for Harlan’s choice words, the Utah Director of Athletics apologized.

“Last night following our game against BYU, I made clear my feelings related to the game officiating. However, I recognize that there are more appropriate times and avenues to express those concerns, and I accept the consequences of my decision. My comments came after having just left our team locker room where our student-athletes were hurting and upset. The University of Utah is proud to be a member of the Big 12 Conference and we look forward to working with our peers to continue to enhance the league. BYU, Coach Sitake and their coaches and student-athletes are having a terrific season and we wish them the very best.” – Mark Harlan

Utah AD Mark Harlan after 22-21 loss to BYU

“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said following the last-second loss. “We were excited about being in the Big XII, but tonight, I am not. We won this game; someone else stole it from us.”

Harlan continued, “I’m very disappointed and will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight.”

Utah’s remaining schedule

  • Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT
  • Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

Follow Utah With KSL Sports

Follow the Utah Utes with KSL Sports.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Comments On Post-Rivalry Game Drama

Utah AD Mark Harlan created national headlines for his immediate reaction to Utah's stunning 22-21 loss to rival BYU.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Earns At-Large Bid In 2024 NCAA Tournament

BYU is dancing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Egor Demin Becomes First BYU Player To Earn Weekly Big 12 Award

BYU freshman Egor Demin earned recognition from the Big 12 Conference.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Teams Honor Service Members On Veterans Day

Each year we honor those who have served or are currently serving in the United States Military for their efforts and sacrifices in protecting our freedoms at home and abroad.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 11: Shedeur Sanders Moves To Top Spot

What Big 12 players had the best performances this week?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Announced For First Big 12 Edition Of BYU/Arizona State

Television info and kickoff time are set for BYU's upcoming Big 12 game at Arizona State.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Comments On Post-Rivalry Game Drama