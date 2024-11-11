Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Comments On Post-Rivalry Game Drama

SALT LAKE CITY— Utah AD Mark Harlan created national headlines for his immediate reaction to Utah’s stunning 22-21 loss to rival BYU.

League Commissioner Brett Yormark and the Conference issued a public reprimand and fine for Utah’s Director of Athletics.

In his press conference on Monday, head coach Kyle Whittingham shared his thoughts on what transpired.

Kyle Whittingham On Mark Harlan’s Post-Game Actions

“I’ll just say that everyone’s emotions were running high after the game,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It was an intense battle. It’s just one of those things that when you’re in the moment, sometimes you say or do things that maybe you wouldn’t have otherwise, me included.”

Given the game’s final moments, it’s understandable that emotions are high—for everyone in red. Coach Whittingham was clearly frustrated during his post-game press conference over how things unfolded in the final moments. Unfortunately, fans threw water bottles and trash onto the field to express their disappointment and frustration with the game.

In fact, it seemed only the players showed the sort of grace and restraint you’d expect from those in leadership positions. The young men had just spent the previous 60 minutes putting it all on the line for Utah were the ones that represented the program the best on Saturday night.

Perception Following Mark Harlan’s Actions

As the Big 12 Conference made clear, Harlan’s actions had immediate consequences. However, the impact of his decisions could be felt for some time.

Results matter in collegiate sports, but public perception is nearly as important. A program’s reputation can significantly impact its ability to attract top high school talent. Coaches need to sell recruits on the school’s culture, facilities, and overall success. However, perception can influence how easy or difficult that is.

“I love our players. The year has not gone according to plan for anyone but I’m proud of the way our players have continued to fight and show leadership through these difficulties. We have not had a bad week of practice and these guys continue to show up.” – Whittingham on the… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 11, 2024

Perception impacts fan attendance, engagement, and general interest. A positive image in success and, maybe more importantly, failure is vital to how fans feel about the program. Alumni and fans have to live their everyday lives with the perception and reputation the program earns.

The players put their individual reputations on the line and are exposed to the most criticism or praise on a weekly basis. They need leaders who can represent them properly on a larger scale.

Considering the growing importance of public perception in collegiate athletics, his comments deserve to be met with criticism. It’s about putting the brand first, and his emotionally charged commentary poorly reflects Utah Athletics and the University of Utah.

Big 12, Commissioner Brett Yormark Announce Public Reprimand, $40k Fine For Mark Harlan

In a public statement, the league announced a public reprimand and fine:

“In accordance with the Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand of University of Utah’s Director of Athletics Mark Harlan for his actions at the conclusion of the game against BYU and his comments following the game. Additionally, he will be issued a $40,000 fine. Harlans has been informed that a repeat of such behaviour will result in a more serious penalty.”

“Mark’s comments irresponsibly challenged the professionalism of our officials and the integrity of the Big 12 Conference,” said Brett Yormark. “There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way. Accordingly, this violation warrants a public reprimand and financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes professionalism, integrity, and fairness, and will continue to do so.”

Utah AD Mark Harlan Issues Apology

Shortly after the Big 12 issued their punishment for Harlan’s choice words, the Utah Director of Athletics apologized.

“Last night following our game against BYU, I made clear my feelings related to the game officiating. However, I recognize that there are more appropriate times and avenues to express those concerns, and I accept the consequences of my decision. My comments came after having just left our team locker room where our student-athletes were hurting and upset. The University of Utah is proud to be a member of the Big 12 Conference and we look forward to working with our peers to continue to enhance the league. BYU, Coach Sitake and their coaches and student-athletes are having a terrific season and we wish them the very best.” – Mark Harlan

Utah AD Mark Harlan after 22-21 loss to BYU

“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said following the last-second loss. “We were excited about being in the Big XII, but tonight, I am not. We won this game; someone else stole it from us.”

Harlan continued, “I’m very disappointed and will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight.”

Utah’s remaining schedule

Saturday, November 16 – Utah Utes @ Colorado Buffaloes | 10 a.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 – Iowa State Cyclones @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Friday, November 29 – Utah Utes @ UCF Knights | 6 p.m. MT

