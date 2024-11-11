BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas Game
Nov 11, 2024, 3:18 PM
PROVO, Utah – The weekly BYU football depth chart for game ten against Kansas is out.
BYU enters the matchup with an undefeated 9-0 overall and 6-0 record in Big 12.
#BYU depth chart for Kansas Week.
Connor Pay is back on the depth chart at center.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/XA67tHW7LK
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 11, 2024
The Cougars are preparing to face a Kansas team coming off a win over Iowa State, which was in the Top 25 rankings a week ago.
Connor Pay returns to the depth chart
BYU added injured center Connor Pay back to the depth chart.
The senior captain suffered an injury against Baylor on September 28, which has caused him to miss the last four games.
He is atop the center position this week.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake noted on Monday that “it’s just going to be really close” if Pay returns to action this weekend.
Pay, who was no longer on a scooter during the Utah game, said on his personal Instagram account over the weekend, “Can’t wait to be back out there with my brothers next week!”
Right Tackle addition
BYU starting right tackle Brayden Keim suffered an injury against Utah last Saturday. The senior tackle remains atop the depth chart at right tackle because he hasn’t been ruled out for the season.
Sitake said on Monday, “We’ll see if he can be able to go this week. If not, then it’s got to be the next guy out.”
That next guy would appear to be Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta.
Jatta has primarily been listed as the backup left tackle to Caleb Etienne this season. For the first time in 2024, Jatta slides into the backup right tackle spot on the depth chart.
Austin Leausa, the starter at right guard since October, is another option at right tackle.
Leausa got banged up against Utah, but Sitake said they “feel good” about the former Southern Utah transfer being available for Saturday.
BYU football depth chart entering the game against Kansas
Take a look at the weekly depth chart as the Cougars prepare to host the Kansas Jayhawks.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
-OR- Miles Davis
-OR- Sione I Moa
-OR- Enoch Nawahine
-OR- Pokai Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Keelan Marion
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Tight End
Keanu Hill
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ethan Erickson
-OR- Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Connor Pay
-OR- Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Guard
Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Austin Leausa
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Isaiah Jatta
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
-OR- Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Aisea Moa
-OR- Choe Bryant-Strother
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
-OR- Sione Moa
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
-OR- Micah Harper
Talan Alfrey
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Jakob Robinson
Jonathan Kabeya
Ethan Slade
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.