BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas Game

PROVO, Utah – The weekly BYU football depth chart for game ten against Kansas is out.

BYU enters the matchup with an undefeated 9-0 overall and 6-0 record in Big 12.

#BYU depth chart for Kansas Week. Connor Pay is back on the depth chart at center.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/XA67tHW7LK — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 11, 2024

The Cougars are preparing to face a Kansas team coming off a win over Iowa State, which was in the Top 25 rankings a week ago.

Connor Pay returns to the depth chart

BYU added injured center Connor Pay back to the depth chart.

The senior captain suffered an injury against Baylor on September 28, which has caused him to miss the last four games.

He is atop the center position this week.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake noted on Monday that “it’s just going to be really close” if Pay returns to action this weekend.

Pay, who was no longer on a scooter during the Utah game, said on his personal Instagram account over the weekend, “Can’t wait to be back out there with my brothers next week!”

Right Tackle addition

BYU starting right tackle Brayden Keim suffered an injury against Utah last Saturday. The senior tackle remains atop the depth chart at right tackle because he hasn’t been ruled out for the season.

Sitake said on Monday, “We’ll see if he can be able to go this week. If not, then it’s got to be the next guy out.”

That next guy would appear to be Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta.

Jatta has primarily been listed as the backup left tackle to Caleb Etienne this season. For the first time in 2024, Jatta slides into the backup right tackle spot on the depth chart.

Austin Leausa, the starter at right guard since October, is another option at right tackle.

Leausa got banged up against Utah, but Sitake said they “feel good” about the former Southern Utah transfer being available for Saturday.

BYU football depth chart entering the game against Kansas

Take a look at the weekly depth chart as the Cougars prepare to host the Kansas Jayhawks.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

-OR- Miles Davis

-OR- Sione I Moa

-OR- Enoch Nawahine

-OR- Pokai Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Keelan Marion

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

-OR- Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Guard

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Austin Leausa

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Isaiah Jatta

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

-OR- Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Aisea Moa

-OR- Choe Bryant-Strother

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Sione Moa

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

-OR- Micah Harper

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Jakob Robinson

Jonathan Kabeya

Ethan Slade

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper