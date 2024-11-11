Looking forward to winter sports? Do these things to prepare for ski season

SALT LAKE CITY — As snow gathers in Utah’s mountains, ski season is fast approaching. Experts recommend doing several things before you hit the slopes.

Check your gear

First, the University of Colorado, Boulder, recommended gathering your gear. If you’re new to the slopes this year, make sure to invest in a properly fitting helmet, suitable goggles, and plenty of layers along with your skis and outerwear.

If you’re returning to the slopes, it is recommended that you inspect your gear. Outside Magazine said that replacing your helmet every five years is recommended, even if you’ve never crashed while wearing it. Helmets that have been involved in crashes should be replaced as soon as possible since their ability to protect your head can become compromised by just one impact.

Ski Mag said skis should be replaced if they are missing critical parts, such as edges, tips, or chunks of the base. Having your ski bindings checked by a tech at a trusted ski shop is also recommended. A trained professional will know how to determine if they are still safe.

Consider getting your skis a tune-up to keep them performing at their best. According to Wagner Skis, the conditions you skis are in can determine how often they should get sharpened, tuned and waxed. However, each pair should be tuned and waxed at least once a season.

Similarly, boots should be replaced if they are showing significant signs of wear, such as cracking. Ski Mag said that many boot manufacturers recommend replacing boots after about 200 days of use.

CU Boulder also said that you should check your outerwear for wear and tear. Ski jackets, pants and gloves are meant to protect your body from the cold, and holes or faulty zippers can prevent them from doing their job.

Backcountry-specific gear

If you are planning to venture into avalanche terrain, it is also important to check your transceiver, probe, and shovel. Check your probe and shovel for cracks and wear and tear that could prevent them from functioning.

Outdoor Research recommended using a three-part method for checking your transceiver, also known as a beacon. Ensure your transceiver’s batteries are full and that it can send and receive signals.

Additionally, it is recommended that you replace your transceiver every 5-7 years. Outdoor Gear Lab said that over time, they can de-tune, becoming less effective.

Prepare your body for ski season

Just as good-condition gear can help prevent injuries, pre-season strength and cardio training can help your body stay strong. A strong body can help you stay on the slopes for the entire ski season and lower the risk of injury.

University of Utah Health provided some exercise recommendations. They recommended training before the season and continuing with a workout regimen during the season. Furthermore, staying fit during the off-season can help prepare for the season ahead.

Additionally, REI Co-op recommended performing exercises that focus on balance, muscle power, and endurance.